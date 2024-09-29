Best 5 Gaming Headphones in India

Best 5 Gaming Headphones for Gaming in India (2024)
If you are one of those gamers who use headphones for gaming, you know that these are made to provide high-quality sound and comfort packed with features, of course, which feature gamers. Here are the top 5 from around India along with their prices, features, and reasons to buy them. And there's an honorable mention for those who want an alternative.
1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
Price: Rs. 51,259
Features:
-
High fidelity, active noise cancellation AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Low-latency Wireless connectivity with USB Dongle.
-
Ergonomic design with flush hub/battery housing.
Why to buy?
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is a premium gaming headset with impressive audio performance complemented by active noise cancellation. The product is fully and professionally prepared for wireless operation with very low latency, so it will not experience problematic competitive gaming. The design is rather comfortable and has a very convenient battery system so serious gamers will be attracted to this product as top picks.
2. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
Price: INR 12,999
Features:
-
THX Spatial Audio for deep sounds
-
HyperClear microphone with clear voice comms
-
Lightweight construction guarantees hundreds of shots with little arm strain (280g).
Why to Buy?
Key Characteristics of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro that make it stand out is its capability of THX Spatial Audio, which has been awarded for providing an immersive gaming experience. The HyperClear microphone enables in-game voice communication to be loud and clear when playing online multiplayer games. The headphone is also built for comfort and extended gaming periods as it is lightweight.
3. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset
Price: INR 14,900
Features:
-
Dual Chamber drivers for superior audio performance.
-
Long-lasting batteries, capable of reaching up to 300 hours.
-
For comfort, there is the design in the set that brings along with it ear cushions in memory foam.
Why to Buy?
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset flaunts superior sound quality from its dual chamber drivers. Another great feature is its very powerful battery life of up to 300 hours, so you can play for days before you have to recharge it. Also, the memory foam ear cushions will make it comfortably bearable for extended hours of gaming.
4. Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless
Price: Rs. 12,999
Features:
-
It is low-latency gaming-friendly and Bluetooth-capable.
-
It is well-designed and has really strong build quality.
-
High-quality microphone that ensures good voice clarity
Why to Buy?
Hence, The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless promises low latency something quite important for a competitive gamer. Besides that, the mouse is comfortable and built to last for prolonged periods of gaming. A high-quality microphone accompanies it, offering better communication with fellow opponents, making it a great investment for online multiplayer games.
5. Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset
Price: Rs. 13,999
Features:
-
With 40mm drivers, they have real sound and rich audio with enhanced bass.
-
Dual noise-canceling mics
-
Designed to be ergonomic with refined headband straps and ear pads.
Why to Buy?
The Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headset comes with immersive, cinematic sound with deep bass, so it does very well in immersion during gaming. Communication is clear with dual noise-canceling microphones, and the ergonomic design guarantees comfort throughout long gaming sessions.
Honorable Mention: Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Headset
Price: Rs 8,799
Features:
-
Neodymium 50mm driver for excellent sound clarity
-
Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound lets the games play with great immersion.
-
This is a comfort product that incorporates memory foam ear cushions.
Why to Buy?
The Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Headset stands out for its class-leading audio performance, a distinctive feature among headsets of this quality. The headset features 50mm neodymium drivers and Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound functionality. The headset is equipped with memory foam ear cushions, and it's also quite comfortable. Overall, the Hiracy HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Headset is a solid quality, wired gaming headset at a reasonable price.
Comparison Table
|Feature
|SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
|Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
|HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
|Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless
|Sony Inzone H5 Wireless
|Price
|INR 51,259
|INR 12,999
|INR 14,900
|INR 12,999
|INR 13,999
|Audio Quality
|Premium, with ANC
|Immersive (THX Spatial)
|Good with dual drivers
|Solid
|Decent, good bass
|Comfort
|Very comfortable
|Lightweight and comfortable
|Comfortable
|Durable and comfy
|Ergonomic
|Special Features
|ANC, Wireless, Multi-device
|THX Audio, HyperClear Mic
|Longest battery life
|Bluetooth, Low-latency
|Noise cancelling
|Battery Life
|Good
|Decent
|Best (300 hours)
|Decent
|Moderate
|Value for Money
|High cost but premium
|Good balance
|Best for battery life
|Best overall
|Budget-friendly
Best Overall
The best overall is Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless. It does the job pretty well, especially for a value of INR 12,999, reliable performance, low-latency wireless, and comfort, so this works out pretty well for a range of gamers without going into budget overkill.
