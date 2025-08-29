Valorant bubblegum deathwish bundle brings neon candy chaos

The Valorant Bubblegum Deathwish bundle is in the Valorant store. With candy-colored skins, bold animations, and a neon pink melee, this new Valorant bundle is from graphic designer and illustrator Dicaloisan. Here’s everything you need to know about the price, release, and the community’s reaction.

Valorant bubblegum deathwish bundle overview

Riot Games has released the Valorant Bubblegum Deathwish bundle, which is clearly a new addition to the Valorant store bundle collection. We need to see how this fits in or contrasts with the darker tactical designs in Valorant. Instead of a tactical design for realism, this bundle goes full candy-colored with neon pink, bright blue, and shiny candy.

Contained in the bundle:

• Various Valorant weapon skins.

• A melee.

• A player card.

• A spray.

• A gun buddy.

Riot Games has polished the animations and sound effects for each bundle, and they can be clearly tied to the bundle. This makes this bundle stand out from many other bundles in the Valorant store.

Price and availability in the Valorant store

The Bubblegum Deathwish bundle is premium priced. A full set is 7,100 VP. If you want to buy individual skins, they are cheaper.

Like all Valorant store bundles, Bubblegum Deathwish is limited time only. Once it’s gone, it will reappear in the Night Market or as a random shop offer.

Community reaction to bubblegum deathwish skins

The community is loving the Bubblegum Deathwish Valorant skins. Many are calling it “fun” and “refreshing,” with some saying it’s the most playful Valorant bundle yet.

On social media, screenshots and gameplay clips are showing off the melee weapon, which has a candy-coated vibe that’s a nice change of pace from the competitive Valorant. Players are praising Riot for trying out more colorful and youthful themes.

Why Riot’s bundle strategy is effective

The Valorant Bubblegum Deathwish bundle is another reflection of Riot’s continual approach of merging tactical gameplay with abstract cosmetics. Valorant skins are part of the game ecosystem and enable Riot to generate profits while giving players alternative ways to express themselves.

Riot keeps their audience engaged by shifting their visual styles from realistic to absurd. Players are always expecting the next Valorant store bundle drop. The Bubblegum Deathwish bundle allows us to see that Riot is willing to explore new, bolder themes while still producing polished and high-quality content.

