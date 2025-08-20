Valorant Mobile Download Guide: How to Install Worldwide on Android & iOS

Valorant Mobile has launched in China, but the global launch is coming in November 2025.

Valorant Mobile has officially launched in China on August 19, 2025, so you can now play Riot Games’ tactical shooter on your phone. The mobile version has 18 agents, 7 maps, and 10 game modes. Currently Valorant Mobile is region locked. But there are a few ways for players worldwide to access the game. This guide will help you download and play Valorant Mobile on both Android and iOS until the global launch happens in November 2025.

Valorant Mobile release status and global availability

Valorant Mobile launch in China

Tencent is impacting Riot Games to invest more than 1.5 billion yuan (around $200 million) in the next three years in Valorant Mobile’s infrastructure. The Chinese launch has 18 playable agents, 7 maps, and 2 mobile-exclusive Team Deathmatch arenas.

Valorant Mobile global launch

The global launch for Valorant Mobile should be in November 2025. The China launch is the final stress test for Riot so they can get Pacific time processing information from Chinese players before opening to their worldwide server population. With more than 20 million pre-registrations for Valorant Mobile, it’s already a long list of super hyped mobile launches.

The anticipation is building as the world waits for some features to be available in their Valorant Mobile experience.

Requirements before downloading Valorant Mobile

WeChat or QQ login

You need a verified WeChat or QQ account to play. Verification can be instant SMS confirmation or more strict checks requiring Chinese ID or numbers.

Storage and connectivity

Have more than 4GB of free space for installation and resource download. A stable internet connection is required, and a VPN to Chinese servers is better for international players.

How to download Valorant Mobile on Android

Method 1 via the 3839 Popcorn app

Download the 3839 Popcorn app from a trusted source. Search for Valorant Mobile in the app. Tap the green download button. Allow installation from unknown sources in settings. Complete setup and launch the game.

Method 2: via WeChat download

Install WeChat from Google Play. Create and verify an account. Use the in-app browser to access the Valorant Mobile registration link. Download and install the APK file.

How to download Valorant Mobile on iOS

Change the App Store region to China

Open App Store profile settings. Switch region to “China mainland.” Enter the Chinese address when prompted. Refresh the store and search for Valorant Mobile. Download directly.

Apple ID management

Many users create a second Apple ID for Chinese apps. This avoids disruption to existing subscriptions on their main account. Since Valorant Mobile is free, no payment method is required for download.

Valorant Mobile after installation

Account verification

Login with WeChat or QQ. Verification may be instant or delayed.

Language

Mainly Chinese, but icons and layout are recognizable. Translation tools can help with menus and game modes.

Tips to play better

Reduce lag with VPN

Gaming VPNs for Chinese servers have lower latency and smoother matches. Try different servers to see what works best.

Boost device

Close background apps before playing. Mid-range phones may need to lower graphics; high-end phones can run max graphics. External cooling during long play.

Conclusion and Future of Valorant Mobile

The Chinese beta for Valorant Mobile suggests that it is not just a port. With Riot and Tencent behind the game, it is going to have a chance to become a serious contender in the competitive mobile games scene. While it will take some work from players in the start, any player willing to verify accounts and tame a VPN could get over a year of practicing until the full worldwide release in November 2025!

