Valorant Mobile Hits 1M Downloads, Tops iPhone Charts in China

Riot Games has finally entered the mobile gaming space in China, and it’s off to a huge start. Valorant, the tactical shooter that has been dominating the esports scene on PC for years, has arrived on mobile, and preregistered players are eager to get their hands on it. With Tencent’s strong publishing and marketing muscle, the Valorant Mobile launch is one of the biggest mobile game launches this year in the world’s largest gaming market.

Valorant Mobile Blazing a Trail in China’s Mobile Space

An even hotter start for Valorant on iPhone

Just days from launch, Valorant Mobile is #1 on Apple’s iPhone download chart on the China app store. Download and gameplay data from Bloomberg and Tech in Asia reports 1 million downloads in the first day. Valorant Mobile is the mobile version of the Riot Games franchise that has been the world’s #1 esports company since 2020, and the version published in China is by Tencent.

This is one of the fastest mobile launches in the Chinese market this year, even in the context of China still being the biggest mobile gaming market in the world despite the challenges with regulations.

Tencent’s big bet on Valorant Mobile

Tencent, which owns Riot Games, has been looking for a hit after years of mixed results with new game launches. The strong numbers suggest that Valorant’s transition from PC to mobile has landed well with Chinese players, especially younger gamers who prefer mobile-first experiences.

Industry insiders say the timing is good. China just approved a new batch of game licenses, and Tencent has more room to push big titles. Valorant Mobile benefits from Riot’s global brand and Tencent’s distribution across WeChat and QQ.

Competition and market outlook

Valorant Mobile is rising fast amidst intense competition. Other top shooters like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile are already on top of the charts, but Valorant’s unique gameplay, precise shooting mechanics, and character abilities give it an identity. Analysts think the game will strengthen Tencent’s hand against rivals like NetEase, which is trying to grab more market share with its own tactical shooters. But sustaining the momentum beyond the initial hype will depend on Tencent to keep players engaged with updates, events, and esports tournaments.

What this means for Riot and Tencent

For Riot, this means Valorant reaches a new audience who may have never even played the PC version. For Tencent, this means they tighten their grip on the China gaming market even as the regulatory environment gets tighter on playtime and content.

If downloads keep going like this, Valorant Mobile could be one of the top-grossing games in China in a matter of weeks. A million players on day one is a good start, but the real challenge is to turn that one-time look into long-term spending and engagement.

