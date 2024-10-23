Valorant patch 9.10 likely to release soon: What all to expect

The release of Valorant patch 9.10 is just around the corner, and it promises to bring some game-changing updates. Scheduled for release on November 19, 2024, Riot Games has already teased some of the major updates that will impact both the gameplay mechanics and the meta.

Advertisment

Officially announced on October 22, 2024, patch 9.10 introduces significant alterations to key agents, including an all-new armor type that is poised to transform clutch plays and the game's overall economy. Dan Hardison, one of Valorant's lead game designers, highlighted that this patch is timed perfectly for the offseason, as there are no active VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) matches, allowing for substantial changes without disrupting professional play.

One of the most anticipated aspects of this patch is the significant meta shift, driven by the introduction of a mysterious new armor system that could reshape how players approach their strategies.

Agent Changes

Advertisment

Phoenix receives some notable upgrades that aim to enhance his role as an entry fragger.

Blaze: His flame wall can now penetrate solid objects, which enhances his ability to clear corners and provide better support for his team during site pushes.

Hot Hands: This ability has been downgraded to a basic skill and will no longer recharge after two kills, forcing players to be more strategic in its usage.

Advertisment

Curveball: Now Phoenix’s signature ability, Curveball regains one charge after two kills, allowing aggressive playstyles with continuous flashes.

Gekko also sees some balancing changes:

Thrash (Ultimate): The ultimate cost has increased by one point, which slightly slows down how often it can be used.

Advertisment

Dizzy and Wingman: Although full details have yet to be revealed, Riot has confirmed that Gekko's interaction with these abilities will be tweaked, likely impacting how players reclaim them during rounds.

Additionally, changes are rumored for Sentinel agents Sage and Cypher, though the specific details remain under wraps for now. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how these popular agents will be affected in the new patch.

Regen Shield: A Game-Changing Armor

Advertisment

Perhaps the most exciting feature of patch 9.10 is the introduction of a brand-new armor type called Regen Shield. As the name suggests, this armor will regenerate over time, offering a fresh strategic twist to how players approach duels and clutch situations.

This innovation has the potential to alter gameplay significantly, allowing players to regain armor after surviving engagements, which could make them more formidable in extended fights.

The Regen Shield’s ability to replenish itself could redefine clutch moments, making players rethink their economy choices and how they approach rounds, adding another layer of depth to Valorant’s competitive scene.

Advertisment

Also read: Valorant Mobile Gaming: Early Leaks & Features

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Laptop review