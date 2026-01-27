Why Clash of Clans Ranked Mode felt exhausting and what’s changing now

The launch of Ranked Mode with TH 18 was intended to breathe new life into our competitive loops and give you more agency on whether or not you want to take it seriously. However, for an increasing number of top level players who have been participating with the Ranked System, the experience has become draining; Supercell recently issued an official statement that outlines Their plan to implement new features that will balance the enjoyment of Ranked Mode and still allow for competitive play.

Advertisment

This is significant, as Ranked Mode is no longer just a "feature". For most of the players who play actively, Ranked Mode will dictate their daily gaming experiences. In the event of frustration through perceived unfairness or excessive demands on time, frustration would occur quickly.

Ranked Mode tuning to ease the burnout blues

Supercell says Ranked Mode was all about giving players the flexibility to choose their own schedule and intensity, but the truth is that progressing in the higher leagues has been a real grind - especially for those who play regularly.

The next update is all about addressing that pressure at the top end. Key changes include:

Advertisment

A fix for incorrect demotion warnings , which have caused confusion and unnecessary stress for some players.

, which have caused confusion and unnecessary stress for some players. Higher promotion and demotion percentages in select leagues , helping movement feel more responsive instead of stagnant.

, helping movement feel more responsive instead of stagnant. Fewer required battles in the highest leagues , a direct response to reports of burnout among competitive players.

, a direct response to reports of burnout among competitive players. Adjusted difficulty modifiers, based on ongoing community feedback rather than internal metrics alone.

The bottom line is that Supercell is trying to keep Ranked Mode competitive without making it feel like a second job - which is a marked shift in tone for long-time players.

Why TH18 strategies feel so different to what you were used to

Town Hall 18 has raised a few eyebrows, particularly because so many TH17 strategies just don't work as well anymore. Supercell had a good explanation for that, saying it's the fundamental change in what the Town Hall is and how it's used that's the key issue.

Advertisment

One major factor is that the Town Hall is no longer a defensive building, which is totally changing how people design their base layouts and plan their attacks. To make things worse, TH18 is still missing out on all the new troop levels that have come with the Town Hall cycle, which limits people's options in the early stages.

Supercell says that they're actually trying to shake things up to make the new Town Hall feel exciting. They're not trying to preserve old ways of doing things indefinitely they want to make it feel like every time you upgrade, you're getting something new and worthwhile. New troops like the Meteor Golem and the Totem Spell are already giving us a taste of where TH18 gameplay is headed.

Still, the studio is saying that the transition could have been a lot smoother - and they're already taking that on board as they plan future Town Hall launches.

Advertisment

A longer conversation with players

What stands out is not just the list of fixes, but the willingness to course-correct publicly. Ranked Mode and TH18 are being treated as evolving systems, not finished products. For players pushing leagues, experimenting with new armies, or simply upgrading at their own pace, the message is reassuring. Supercell is watching how the game is actually played, and adjusting accordingly.

In a live-service game as old as Clash of Clans, that responsiveness may be the most important balance change of all.

More For You

Sleepy Mites Shake Up Clash of Clans in Meltdown Mayhem

Town Hall 18 One Week Later: How Clash of Clans’ Biggest Update Is Changing the Game

Advertisment

Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 wishlist: New mechanics, fairer economy, smarter meta

Clash of Clans Clashoween 2025: Brings the Cosmic Curse This Halloween

Clash of Clans unveils Clash Fest 2025 with new RPG-inspired twist