GB WhatsApp Pro Download- Get More with the Upgraded Version of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile apps with more than 2 billion users worldwide. The only issue with WhatsApp is that it comes with its own set of limitations, and this is where GB WhatsApp Pro Download comes into picture. GB WhatsApp Pro is just an upgraded version of WhatsApp which helps in enhancing your experience with its own set of exclusive features like increased file sending limit and custom fonts.

Features of GB WhatsApp Pro Download

GB WhatsApp Pro allows you to hide your online status. This is one of the most premium features offered by GB WhatsApp Pro and this feature allows the users to hide their online status so that no one can see when they are online.

GB WhatsApp Pro allows you to share and send audio files on the platform with an increasing file sharing limit of up to 100 MB.

With GB WhatsApp you can send Videos, Movies, or HD videos files with an enhanced file size of up to 1024 MB.

You can share Up to 100 images and videos for unlimited contacts with GB WhatsApp Pro.

You can schedule a custom message for your contacts to send at a particular time.

You can choose from a variety of stylish tick mark symbols instead of the regular single and double blue tick symbols.

You can choose from a variety of stylish available WhatsApp icons.

Get access to enhanced privacy features where you can lock a particular chat or group or the entire GB WhatsApp account with a password or fingerprint lock.

Back up and restore your data.

GB WhatsApp Pro Download File Details

App Name- GB WhatsApp Pro

Version- 17.57

Size- 70 MB

Steps for GB WhatsApp Pro Download

Click on the Blue Download button for GB WhatsApp Pro on the webpage- Click Here

Once the download is done open the APK file and start the installation.

Wait for the installation to complete.

Now go to the home screen and open the app.

FAQ

What are the differences between GB WhatsApp and GB WhatsApp Pro?

GB WhatsApp and GB WhatsApp Pro are mostly similar apps. The only two differences being different developers for the apps and the number of features. Almost 95% of the features are the same in the two apps, but GB WhatsApp comes with few more features and more regular updates for the app.

Is GB WhatsApp Pro Safe to use?

GB WhatsApp Pro offers some exciting new features for the WhatsApp mobile chat app, but this deal comes with its own hidden risks. WhatsApp messaging uses end-to end encryption which helps in keeping the user’s data safe while using the app, but with GB WhatsApp Pro your privacy and personal data might be at a risk. Also, if WhatsApp finds out that about your account with GB WhatsApp Pro, then it might temporarily ban your account with a subtle warning against the practice. It might be possible that you could be permanently banned from using the original WhatsApp if you don’t switch back to your original WhatsApp account.

GB WhatsApp Pro offers some exciting new features like enhanced media file sharing, hiding online status and more customization options, but it misses the safety and regulations practiced by the original WhatsApp. These features are definitely attractive, but they come at a huge cost of losing your data and privacy with the use of the app.

