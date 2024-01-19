GTA Vice Free City Download for PC - Story, Gameplay and PC Cheats

GTA Vice City also known as Grand theft Auto Vice City is a popular action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games in the year 2002. The game is the sixth instalment in the popular Grand Theft Auto Series and is also the second game in the 3D universe series of GTA games. The game takes you to the 1980’s decade of big hair, excess and pastel suits, where you can play the role of a protagonist who rises to the top of the criminal pile with the return of Grand Theft Auto. GTA Vice City can be played on your PC with GTA Vice City Download for PC, and the game can be made more immersive with the GTA Vice City Cheats for PC.

Advertisment

GTA Vice City Game- The Story

GTA Vice City is set in the digital Vice City of 1986, which is also known as the most alive digital city till now. Vice City has also become a common topic for discussion on the web, as it has been chosen as the location for the next upcoming arrival GTA 6 in the Grand Theft Auto series. Vice City is a huge urban sprawl from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto, and the events in the city are based on a non-linear gameplay which is knitted well with a character driven narrative. The events in the game GTA Vice City follow the events in the game GTA Vice City Stories, and they revolve around the protagonist of the story Tommy Vercetti who fights and survives in the ruthless Vice City to rise to the top of the criminal pile. Tommy Vercetti has just returned from the prison on the streets of Liberty City, when he is sent by his old boss, Sonny Forelli, to the Vice City. The ruthless Vice city and the criminals set up a trap for Tommy Vercetti, who is later left with no money and no merchandise in the game. His boss Sonny Forelli wants his money back, but the gangsters and corrupt politician stand in his way. It looks like the whole of Vice City wants him dead, leaving him with no choice but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself. The story of the game is phenomenal and has been motivated by movies like ‘Scarface’ from the 1980’s era. Overall, the story of GTA Vice City is all about crime, drugs and one man’s rise to the top of the criminal underworld with the backdrop of the ruthless and crime focused digital Vice City.

GTA Vice City Stories- Gameplay

Advertisment

The gameplay of GTA Vice City is action-based with a non-linear gameplay that is knitted well with a character driven narrative. GTA Vice City also comes with a familiar gameplay where you need to explore the open world of the game and complete certain missions to move ahead in the game. You have to get engaged in criminal activities like drug dealing or assassination for some underworld figures. You have to use a variety of weapons like rifles or shotguns to fight and rise to the top of the criminal world. Robbery, driving and stealing cars or riding other vehicles like helicopters, boats, bikes or planes is an important part of the GTA Vice City gameplay. There are a total of 86 missions in the game GTA Vice City and completion of each mission fetches certain rewards for you. Other gameplay features in the game GTA Vice City include the cheat codes for PC, Tommy Vercetti as a voiced protagonist and a greater number of vehicles.

GTA Vice City – PC Cheats

All Heavy Weapons- NUTTERTOOLS

Advertisment

All Light Weapons- THUGSTOOLS

Decrease Wanted Level- LEAVEMEALONE

Full Armor- PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Advertisment

Full Health- ASPIRINE

Girls Carry Guns- CHICKSWITHGUNS

Blow up Nearby Cars- BIGBANG

Advertisment

Cars can fly- COMEFLYWITHME

Cars can Drive Over Water- SEAWAYS

Click Here to Get all the PC Cheats for GTA Vice City.

Advertisment

Steps for GTA Vice Free Download for PC

Visit the webpage to get the GTA Vice Free Download for PC File- Click Here

To download click on the ‘Download Now’ button for GTA Vice City provided in the link.

Enter the captcha in the download box section and press submit.

Now, click on the direct download link.

The download will start after some time automatically.

Play the game on your PC for free.

Purchase the Digital Copy for GTA Vice City for PC on Amazon India

Advertisment

You can Click Here to get the GTA Vice City Free Download for PC On Amazon India- Get it for Rs. 499 only.

GTA Vice City System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

HDD: 45GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

HDD: 45GB

GTA Vice City is an interesting open world, action-adventure game which can be played on your PC for free. GTA Vice City comes with immersive graphics, interesting gameplay and a compelling storyline which keeps the players engaged at all times with the game.

Also Read:

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play Grand Theft Auto on Android (pcquest.com)

Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)

Play Garena Free Fire MAX Online (pcquest.com)