What to Expect from GTA 6 Leaks- GTA 6 Leaked Gameplay, Official Trailer, Map and Release

GTA series games have always been the most popular games in the action-adventure series because of their compelling storyline and advanced gameplay mechanisms. GTA 5, also known as Grand Theft Auto 5 has been the most popular game in the series and this popularity of the game is the main reason for the excitement behind the release of the next upcoming game in the series- GTA 6. Recently, Rockstar Games officially confirmed the launch of GTA 6 as the next game in the series with the release of an official trailer for the game. GTA official trailer was released on December 4th, 2023, and the trailer was so successful that it created for itself the history of being the most watched trailer on YouTube till date with its 120 million views in the first 72 hours of launch. Watch the GTA 6 Trailer here.

GTA 6- Expected Release

Official trailer and a follow-up press release for GTA 6 confirms the release of the game in the Year 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S. The game might release for PC by the year 2026 only.

GTA 6- The Setting

The game is expected to have a crime and reckless driving gameplay with the backdrop of the ruthless, but the most alive digital city, Vice City. The game will be set in the state of Leonida, which is considered to be a home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The press release by Rockstar games states “Grand theft Auto 6 heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand theft Auto series yet”.

GTA 6- Expected Gameplay

GTA games are all about cash, crime, fast cars and the popular reckless gameplay, and the official trailer for GTA 6 is nothing less than what is expected of a game from the GTA series. GTA 6 trailer reveals that for the first time a game from the GTA series will come with a female protagonist. The trailer showed a single female protagonist by the name of Lucia, who seems to be in prisoner’s outfit when the trailer starts, but later she will get involved in some criminal activities with her boyfriend. The two protagonists in the game GTA 6 will make its gameplay different from other games in the GTA Series. GTA 6 is definitely coming with new advanced physics for the vehicles, new vehicles, new protagonists and an exciting new map, and all these will work together in harmony to make the gameplay immersive and interesting.

GTA 6- Expected Map

The most important feature of any open-world game is its map, as this is what that keeps the game engaging for the players. The game’s official wallpaper gives some hint about the wide extent of the GTA 6 map. Also, some leaks by a Rockstar employee’s son created more excitement for the GTA 6 map among the fans, as the leaks showed new areas and locations in the map. The map for GTA 6 is rumored to be the biggest one till now, as it will capture elements from the entire State of Florida in the United States. GTA 6 game’s map will feature 3 big cities and these cities will be twice as big as the city of Los Santos.

GTA 6 is definitely going to come with an enhanced and immersive gaming experience for the players. GTA 6 official trailer and leaks have confirmed that the game is going to follow the same popular GTA gameplay, but with much more in store for the fans.

