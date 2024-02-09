How to Download Free Fire MAX OB43 Update- Free Fire MAX OB43 Update Release Date and New Items

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game and does not need much introduction because of its huge fan following. Free Fire MAX publishers Garena International are well-known for introducing regular updates in the game and Free Fire MAX Update Release Date is set for 24th January 2024. Free Fire MAX OB43 Update comes with patch notes that will enlist all the upgraded and new items that will be introduced in the game for making the game more immersive for the players. Free Fire MAX OB43 update download can be done before its release by registering for the Free Fire MAX Advance Server.
Free Fire MAX- The Game
Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, which can be easily played on any of the low-end Android mobile devices also. The game involves 50 players who are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or form a squad of 4 with 3 friends or other players in the game. The rule for winning the game is simple: To be the last person or the last team standing on the island. You can use a full suite of weapons including guns, armor, and grenades to fight and survive in the game.
Free Fire MAX OB43 Update Release Date
Free Fire MAX OB43 is all set to release on the 24th of January 2024. On the date of the release of Free Fire MAX update a long maintenance break will be applied between 11:30 P.M. (IST) to 5:30 P.M. (IST). This is necessary to incorporate a smooth transition between the update notes.
How Can You Use Free Fire MAX Advance Server to download the Free Fire MAX Update OB43 Features Before they are Released?
To download the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update even before it is released, you need to register for the Free Fire MAX advance server. Free Fire MAX Advance Server is a program offered by Garena for its users to test the new, unreleased features of the Free Fire game. This program can also be called the beta testing program for Free Fire MAX upgrades, where the users are expected to play and report bugs in the new features of the Free Fire game by registering for the Free Fire MAX Advance Server OB43. Free Fire MAX Advance Server OB43 program is available for the selected participants only and the program comes with features like access to the new and unreleased features of the program and bug hunter rewards. Based on the feedback given by the users while playing the game in the Free Fire MAX Advance Server OB43 program the company identifies the bugs in the Free Fire MAX game upgrade and refines the new features for the ultimate user experience.
How to Download the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update?
- Visit the official website for Free Fire Advance Server- Click Here
- On the webpage log in with your Google or Facebook account (It should be the account you have used for creating your Free fire account). You can also log in as a ‘Guest’ for the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 registration.
- Once you are logged in you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill in certain details like your mail id etc. to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server Registration.
- After you have entered all the required details you need to click on ‘Join Now’.
- If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server program you will receive the ‘Activation Code’ and the ‘Advance Server OB43 APK File’ Link in your game in-mail.
- Always, download the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 APK file from the official website, as this will keep your device and data safe.
- The Free fire MAX Advance Server OB43 will be open from 5th January 2024 to 19th January 2024.
How to Download the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update APK on Your Device?
- You need to download the Free Fire OB43 APK File from the link provided to you in your email.
- On your Android device Go to Settings>Security>Enable Installation from Unknown Devices.
- Open the downloaded APK file and install it with the help of instructions on your screen.
- Now, launch the Free Fire Advance Server app using the ‘Activation Code’ provided to you in your email.
Get the Bug Hunter Reward of Free Fire Diamonds
If you play the Free Fire game with the Free Fire MAX Advance Server, you can get access to the three bug hunter rewards of 3000, 2000 and 1000 Free Fire diamonds in the game. Free Fire diamonds are an important in-game currency, as it can be used for buying various upgrades and in-game items in the Free Fire game. The player who reports the first unknown bug gets a special reward of 100 diamonds.
What are the New Items in the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update?
Free Fire MAX OB43 Update will give the players an opportunity to experience lots of special events in the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update. Some of the Best Updates in the Free Fire MAX Ob43 Update are:
Valentine Special Emote OB43 Update
As the name suggests this emote will launch on the Valentine’s Day event.
XM8 Screamy Chicky: Free Fire MAX OB43 Upcoming Evo Gun
XM8 Screamy Chicky will be the new gun of the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update and there will be lots of cool features associated with the gun skin.
Kar98 White Vines- OB43 Update
Famas Black Lava- OB43 Update
SKS High-Voltage- OB43 Free Fire MAX Update
Special Skywing- OB43 Update
New Fist Skin
FAQ
Can I access the features of the Free Fire MAX OB43 Update before its release?
Yes, you can access the features of the Free Fire MAX Ob43 update before its release through the Free Fire MAX Advance Server Registration. To access the features, you need to be selected for participation in the Advance Server.
When is the release date for Free Fire MAX Ob43 update?
Free Fire MAX Ob43 update will release on 24th January 2024.
Free Fire MAX is a popular battle game and is well-known for its regular updates. Free Fire MAX OB43 Update is definitely going to be launched with new exciting features that will make the gaming experience more immersive for the players.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX OB43 Update Download - New Chaos Events (pcquest.com)
Play Garena Free Fire MAX Online (pcquest.com)
Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)
GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play Grand Theft Auto on Android (pcquest.com)