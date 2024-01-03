How to Download GTA 4 for Android- Download Grand Theft Auto 4 APK to Play the Game on Your Android Device

GTA 4 is another addition to the action-adventure series GTA or Grand Theft Auto. The game is the 11th title in the GTA series and is also the first game in the HD Universe of the series. The game has been successful enough to receive the award for ‘The Gaming World Record of the Most Successful Entertainment Launch of All Time’. The game can be played on your Android Device with the help of GTA 4 Download for Android which involves downloading the Android APK for the game on your device.

GTA 4- Release Date

GTA 4 was published and released by Rockstar Games on 29th April 2008. Grand Theft Auto 4 was so successful that it broke all industry records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product of that time, earning US$ 310 million on its first day of release.

GTA 4- The Story Behind the Game

The story is GTA 4 revolves all around the 'American dream' in which the protagonist Niko Bellic comes with a hope from Europe to escape his past. His cousin Roman thinks that they can find their fortune in Liberty City and for them Liberty City is the gateway to opportunity. The things go haywire when they find out that Liberty City is a ruthless city that worships money and power, and eventually the city drags them into debt and the criminal underworld. They soon realize that they need only money and power to survive in this ruthless city, and this is where the complex plot of the game is woven, and the story takes its actual course.

GTA 4- The Gameplay

GTA 4 is an open-world game, and the game boasts of around100 of hours of single-player gameplay. There are 3 distinct stories in the game which are woven together to create a unique single-player experience. Like other GTA series games the players have to complete various missions to move ahead in the game. As, many missions are available from various characters at the same time there is no set defined order of completing the missions, but you need to complete each character’s respective missions in the listed order. Some, missions need to be completed for unlocking characters and other missions in the game. Like for one mission you need to drive Roman to a hardware store, receive his old phone and escape from the loan sharks. You can ride and steal vehicles to escape from the police, and you can also use various weapons like a shotgun, pistol or an Assault rifle for an immersive gameplay.

Steps for GTA 4 Download for Android with GTA 4 APK

Download and Install the GTA 4 APK for Android from the link here- Click Here

On your Android device Go to Settings>Security>Unknown Sources>Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Look for the downloaded GTA 4 APK file in the downloaded folder.

Do not open the file, instead extract the OBB Zip file in Android >> Data >> OBB >> com.rockstargames.gtaiv . Do not paste the file elsewhere.

Do not paste the file elsewhere. Now, launch the game GTA 4 on your Android device which was installed earlier and play the game.

Check the Minimum System Requirements for Playing GTA 4 on Your Android Device

RAM- 6+ GB

Storage- 8 GB

Android Version- 4.0 or Above

FAQ

Can I download the GTA 4 mobile version officially?

GTA 4 was never released by Rockstar games for Android devices, so an official download Android APK file for GTA 4 is not available.

Can I play GTA 4 on PC?

Yes, you can purchase the game officially for your PC for Rs. 1164. Click Here

GTA 4 is a popular action-adventure game developed and published by Rockstar games. You can download the GTA 4 APK Download File for Android and play the game on your Android device.

