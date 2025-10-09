Tips to shift your chats from WhatsApp to Arattai: Atmanirbhar Bharat

Zoho, an Indian based company is poised to transform the world of messaging apps in a country where global messaging giants dominate the market with their chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. It is not any other messaging application, but a big leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, and an indication of the increased technological innovation in India. When the masses start talking about WhatsApp less and less and turn to Arattai, the question of how a local messenger can possibly be as big, fast, and secure as the international giant arises. By supporting multiple devices, being lightweight and easy to fit on low-end phones, and with great emphasis on regional languages and privacy, Arattai is quickly becoming not a mere alternative, it is a movement. It is time that India creates its own digital future, one chat after another. Here are some tips to download the Arattai app and shift your chats from WhatsApp to Arattai.

Download the Arattai messenger app

Here is how to download Arattai.

For Android users

Visit Google Play Store.

Search for “Arattai Messenger (Zoho Corporation).”

Tap the Install button to download and install the app.

Alternatively, visit the official Arattai website, which redirects to the Google Play Store listing.

Avoid downloading from third-party APK sites to ensure app authenticity and security.

For iPhone users

Open the Apple App Store.

Search for “Arattai Messenger” and verify that Zoho is listed as the developer.

Tap Get to download and install the app.

You can also use the official Arattai website to redirect to the App Store listing.

After installation, open Arattai, select your country and key in your mobile number. You will be provided with a one-time password (OTP). Once the number is confirmed, give the necessary permissions to the app like their access to contacts, microphone, camera, and notifications to allow the application to be fully used. Then you are able to create a profile name and add a profile picture as an easy way to recognise yourself among your friends.

Arattai has easy access to your contacts, and it will automatically recognise all the people using the app. Sharing in the app has an inbuilt share feature through which you can invite others via SMS. Initiate one on one or group chats, text messages, voice recordings, photos, videos, documents, and even audio and video calls right in the conversation interface. The Arattai application is created to offer a secure, reliable and user-friendly messaging experience that is optimised to work with low end devices, and slower internet connections.

Instructions to shift your chats from WhatsApp to Arattai

In case you would like to transfer your conversations on WhatsApp to Arattai, you can do it in the following way:

Install the Arattai app on your phone.

Enable the syncing of contacts to enable it to display who among your friends has joined Arattai.

Open WhatsApp and select the chat to be moved.

Tap the contact's profile.

Get to the bottom of the pages and choose Export Chat.

Select the options of whether you would like photos and videos (Attach Media) or not.

Among the alternatives, choose Arattai.

The chat will be shown in Arattai when this contact is also using the application.

Please keep in mind you cannot take all the chats simultaneously. The chat should be saved individually and not unless the contact is on Arattai.

Two more options: With or without media

In case you choose without media, only text messages will be saved.

When you choose with media, the photos and videos will be transferred, but it will consume more time.

Backup all your chats before uninstalling WhatsApp

Click on WhatsApp Settings> Chats > Chat Backup.

You can save all the chats or forward single chats to Gmail.

To send a chat to Gmail:

Open the chat window.

Tap on the profile.

Select Export Chat.

Choose Gmail from the list.

The chat will be dispatched into your Gmail inbox in the form of a text.

Later on, this file can be downloaded and saved to be used later.

How to delete WhatsApp account

In case you are willing to leave WhatsApp, delete your account:

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Go to Account.

Tap Delete Account.

Insert your number and verify.

This will delete your WhatsApp account and information forever.

Be Indian and a part of the new wave of Atmanirbhar Bharat!



