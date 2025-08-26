WhatsApp calling with satellite support: Latest Google Pixel 10 series best feature

WhatsApp calling has always relied on either Wi-Fi or mobile network, but Phone by Google is now changing the way we think about staying connected. The new Google Pixel 10 will be the first device to use WhatsApp with satellite phone calls. This is a world-first feature that enables users to make secure video calls as well as voice calls via whatsapp even in places where there is no network coverage whatsoever, raising the bar in flagship smartphones and demonstrating how far Google has come in terms of innovation in connectivity. I am waiting to see and use this new feature on the Phone by Google Pixel 10 series with real excitement. The concept of using WhatsApp to make calls through satellites is one capability no other consumer phone provides today and has the potential to transform the way people get connected even in the absence of either mobile coverage or Wi-Fi connectivity. I am very intrigued to see how this innovative update may alter the ways in which we can communicate, and particularly in remote or challenging locations, and how its use may be making things much easier.

Phone by Google delivers Pixel 10 WhatsApp satellite calls

With the launch of the new Phone by Google Pixel 10, users will now have access to WhatsApp calling with satellite support. That means that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and related models are the first gadgets globally to provide visual and audio WhatsApp video and voice calls over satellite connections. Rather than mobile bars or Wi-Fi, a satellite icon will come up indicating that the users are linked on a satellite connection to ensure smooth communication in off-grid territories with no power supplies.

WhatsApp calling with satellite support: Secure and reliable

Privacy is assured, as WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption remains active for all satellite calls on the Phone by Google Pixel 10. Nobody (not even WhatsApp) can spy or eavesdrop on your conversations. The combination of next-gen communication and maximum security assures the user to have the real peace of mind, where he or she would want to go.

How phone by Google satellite support works?

Initially WhatsApp calling via satellite on the phone by Google will be limited to participating carriers where additional charges will be levied. This capability is to be introduced in August 2025 and initially catered in the US. Users must also be outside and have a clear sky to be connected to the satellite. This puts the Pixel 10 on a more exclusive platform as far as travellers, adventurers and all those who need a guaranteed coverage in the areas of hard signal are concerned.

The future of smartphone connectivity with Google Pixel 10 series

The use of WhatsApp satellite calling on iOS and Android puts Phone by Google in league of its own and compels other phone brands to keep up. As Apple and others prepare to open a similar technology, Google remains to be the first to provide practical solutions to connectivity using smartphones. The release of the Google Pixel 10 and its WhatsApp calling via satellite is a breakthrough in secure and always-connected communications-and a Look at the future of connected devices.



