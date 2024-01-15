HTech CEO Teased its Upcoming Smartphone in India: Honor X9b India

Advertisment

Highlights

Madhav Sheth, CEO of HTech, previews the upcoming release of a new smartphone in India.

The phone in issue is the Honor X9b, which has already been made available in a few international countries.

The launch date of the Honor X9b in India is still pending.

After launching the Honor 90 in India in the second half of last year, HTech is gearing up to introduce its second smartphone and also expand its eco-system of Honor products to include smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and more.

It looks like the launch might not be too far away as HTech CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the Honor X9b on X (formerly Twitter). This comes after the phone recently received the BIS certification.

Honor X9b details in teaser for India launch

The HTech CEO teased the upcoming Honor X9b with a short video showing him taking the device apart. Although he did not specifically mention the name of the phone, the design suggests that it will be the Honor X9b.

The Director also offers a look at the phone, which has a large circular module on the back panel. We see a phone with a triple camera and LED flash. The text "Matrix AI Vision Camera" is also engraved.

The circular camera module has a golden ring.The back panel has curved edges. The volume and power buttons are on the right side. The Honor X9b is shown in black, but there may be other options in the release.

However, the executive has not shared a release schedule or any other information about the phone at this time.

Honor X9b 5G Specifications

The Honor X9b has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1200×2652 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of Glass pixels, and 4-20mm/0mm/s brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU powering the phone.

RAM/Storage: The chipset is paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is support for 8GB of virtual RAM.

Software: Honor phone runs on Android 13 MagicOS 7.2. HTech can also provide additional software support.

Cameras: The Honor X9b has three cameras on the back, a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There's a 16-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

Battery: The phone has 5800mAh with 35W fast charging.

Connections: 5G, Dual-SIM, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and USB 2.0Color options: Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, Emerald Green and Titanium Silver colors.