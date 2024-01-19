iPhone 16 Series Reported to Have Gesture Controls for Capturing Pictures

Advertisment

Highlights

The capture button on the iPhone 16 series allows users to concentrate, zoom in and out, and do other things.

Additionally, a larger and better periscope telephoto lens is said to be included in the iPhone 16 Pro variants.

This is all of the iPhone 16 series information that has been released.

Although the iPhone 16 series is still a few months away, reports about what to anticipate from the next-generation series have begun to surface. The most recent rumors also discuss the construction and specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro camera. For the whole iPhone 16 family, there will be one camera button with gesture controls.

iPhone 16 Pro Camera Details

As per Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with a 1/1.14-inch main camera and a periscope telephoto lens.

It was also mentioned earlier that both Pro models have improved telephoto capabilities, not just the Pro Max. There are also rumors of a "super zoom" feature, but this may only be for the Pro Max model.

iPhone 16 Series Camera Button

The iPhone 16 Series camera is said to have a separate capture button. A new report from The Information says the capture button will be equipped with gesture control. So users can make certain gestures to trigger features like zooming in and out by swiping it left and right.

This shutter button is said to be mechanical rather than solid, but it responds to both pressure and touch. Other recommended actions include focusing the image by pressing it lightly and activating the shutter by pressing it harder, the report added. Apple is reportedly planning to add a capture button to all iPhone 16 models.

Other Features

The informant adds that the iPhone 16 Pro models will have a new back panel made of glass and plastic together called the "G+P solution." Huawei is said to be considering the same design.

Additional details planned for the iPhone 16 Pro models include a smaller Dynamic Island and slightly taller screens. It seems that the general design language is the same, but we should make some changes in the main areas of the iPhone 16 Pro models.