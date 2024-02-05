Lava Yuva 3 Unveiled with Impressive Specs at an Unbeatable Price: Can it Take Down the Competition?

The Lava Yuva 3 has finally been launched in India. The phone succeeds the Lava Yuva 2 and joins the Lava Yuva 3 Pro, which debuted in the country in December 2023. An octa-core Unisoc chipset powers the smartphone and features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging capabilities. Although the handset ships with Android 13, the company has confirmed that it will receive the current Android 14 update. The model will be available later this month, with three colour options and two RAM and storage settings.

Lava Yuva 3 Price in India and Availability

The Lava Yuva 3 is available in three colours: Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black, and Galaxy White. The 4GB + 64GB variant starts at Rs. 6,799 in India. The 4GB + 128GB edition costs Rs. 7,299. The Lava Yuva 3 phone will be available in the country through Amazon on 7 February, with Lava e-store and offline retail store availability beginning 10 February.

Lava Yuva 3 Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva 3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC powers it and comes with 4GB of RAM, which another 4GB can virtually increase. It includes up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage and runs Android 13.

The Lava Yuva 3 features a triple rear camera with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an undisclosed AI-backed sensor, and a VGA sensor. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The Lava Yuva 3 phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button for security.

Lava has squeezed a 5,000mAh battery into the Yuva 3 and included an 18W charger. It has 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connection. The Lava Yuva 3 phone also features a 3.5mm audio jack and is 164.2mm x 76mm x 8.45mm in size.