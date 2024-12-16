Samsung Galaxy S25 Series set to Launch on January 22: Check details

Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Staying true to its tradition of unveiling the Galaxy S lineup in January, the next-generation flagship series will make its global debut early in 2025. While earlier rumors hinted at a January launch, a recent leak has now pinpointed the exact date.

Launch Event Details

According to tipster @sondesix, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is scheduled for January 22, 2025, at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The event will showcase three models from the Galaxy S25 lineup: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Adding to the excitement, Samsung may also provide a sneak peek at its Project Moohan XR headset, a collaboration with Google for the recently announced Android XR operating system. This new OS is designed for immersive experiences on headsets and smart glasses, supporting apps like Maps, YouTube, and a multiwindow version of Chrome. With Samsung’s Moohan XR device expected to launch in 2025, the Unpacked event could serve as an ideal stage for a teaser.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Charging and Connectivity

The Galaxy S25 series will include notable updates alongside some compromises:

Wired Fast Charging: All models will support up to 45W wired charging, consistent with the Galaxy S24 series.

Wireless Charging: A downgrade for the standard Galaxy S25 model, offering 9W, compared to the 15W of its predecessor. The S25+ and Ultra will retain higher wireless charging capabilities.

Connectivity: 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC are standard across all models.

However, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support will only be available on the S25+ and Ultra.

Performance and Software

The series will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with minimal inclusion of Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor. All models will run Android 15 with OneUI 7, offering the latest software enhancements.

Camera Upgrades

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

Upgrade to a 50MP ultra-wide camera, replacing the previous 12MP sensor.

Retains the signature 200MP main camera and advanced telephoto lenses.

Design and Build

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature a redesigned flat frame with rounded corners, moving away from the squared-off look of the S24 Ultra while retaining a flat display.

The design brings it closer in appearance to the standard and variants, which are expected to maintain their existing aesthetic.

The Ultra model will sport a five-camera setup, borrowing design elements from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Expected Pricing in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to see a price increase of ₹5,000 to ₹7,000 compared to its predecessors. Based on previous trends, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be priced at around ₹1,34,999, while the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 could cost approximately ₹1,04,999 and ₹84,999, respectively.

However, to remain competitive, Samsung might opt to maintain its current pricing strategy, especially since rivals like Apple have kept prices stable for the iPhone 16 series. It’s important to note that these figures are speculative, with official pricing details yet to be confirmed.