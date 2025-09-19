5 reasons to buy the Oppo Find X9 Pro with an upgraded camera

Oppo has paid much attention to improving the camera of the new Find X9 series. The brand further maintains the recognition of its close association with Hasselblad and adds its own Lumo Super Pixel Engine to bring out the quality of images. In my opinion, the users will be able to have a tremendous improvement in photography performance with an improved colour, details, and more advanced functions that will help one achieve professional-quality photography as never before. The following are the reasons why the Oppo Find X9 Pro will be a favourite among photography lovers.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: 200MP Periscope telephoto camera

Find X9 Pro has a 200MP telephoto camera (Samsung HP5 sensor) with native 3x optical zoom and highest resolution telephoto lens in the market. The product manager at Oppo displayed one of the samples of this camera that had a high quality and demonstrated a high level of detail and clarity as well as offered amazing zoom opportunities to the user.

Find X9 Pro: Triple consistent high resolution cameras

Find X9 Pro will have the 50MP (Sony LYT-828) main camera, 200MP telephoto, and 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN5). The cameras deliver uniform quality of images in all the focal lengths and shooting modes both in live photographs to video which makes the photo reliable and versatile.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Triple exposure of superior photography

Oppo will launch the first smartphone main camera with the support of triple exposure in the world. The technology can dynamically change the exposure settings to give better brightness, detail and colour accuracy in the images even under problematic lighting conditions.

Find X9 Pro: Increased Hasselblad partnership

The relationship between Oppo and Hasselblad has been developing the colour science and photography experience with improved Master Mode and XPAN Mode, which provides Ultra Light and Shadow effects. There is a Pro model that has an optional Hasselblad imaging kit which adds magnetic add-ons to the capabilities of the Pro model.

Oppo Find X9 Series: High end imaging technologies throughout the series

In addition to the X9 Pro, the entire Oppo Find X9 series will feature Danxia lenses, which the X8 Ultra was the first, and this gives all models the benefit of better focusing of light and more accuracy in colour. The in-house Lumo Super Pixel Engine of Oppo makes it possible to enhance images using AI to improve sharpness and clarity.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Camera comparison

Camera Feature Oppo Find X8 Pro Oppo Find X9 Pro Main Camera 50MP Sony IMX766, OIS 50MP Sony LYT-828, Dynamic Triple Exposure Telephoto Camera 13MP with 2x optical zoom, OIS 200MP Samsung HP5, 3x optical zoom Ultra-Wide Camera 50MP Samsung JN1 Ultra-Wide 50MP Samsung JN5 Ultra-Wide Front Camera 32MP 32MP (expected) Maximum Video Recording 4K @30/60fps 4K @30/60fps Special Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Night Mode Hasselblad Master Mode upgrade, XPAN Mode Ultra Light and Shadow Additional Accessories None Optional Hasselblad Imaging Kit Image Processing Engine Standard AI-enhanced processing Lumo Super Pixel Engine with AI refinements

Oppo Find X9 Pro takes a massive leap in terms of telephoto camera, giving it a 200MP periscope lens with a higher zoom and better image quality technologies. The innovative dynamic triple exposure that helps in enhancing lighting and the accuracy of colour can also be supported by the main camera. There is further collaboration between Hasselblad and progress in Master Mode and dedicated photographic modes such as XPAN. These advancements affirm that Oppo is paying a lot of emphasis on flagship photography innovation in the Find X9 Pro over its predecessor. Such innovations mean that Oppo Find X9 series will provide a flagship camera experience to users who are interested in experiencing the best in photography through a smartphone.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.