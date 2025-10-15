In case you are lusting after a high-end flagship but not willing to spend on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, some of the Android giants can provide quality performance and camera capabilities and features equally. With their advanced AI integration and 200-megapixel camera system, Xiaomi Leica-tuned imaging, and Samsung, these phones are a threat to the new Apple model. These are the best Android phones, which are similar to or even better than the iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of performance, shooting and experience. Here is a list of Android phones that can beat the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - Rs 98,800

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a big display of 6,9 inches of Dynamic AMOLED 2X, a powerful processor of Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a storage of 1TB. Its 200MP quad camera, 8K video, S Pen, 7 years of updates, and more, present it with the best choice over the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

User benefits

Big 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen to provide vivid and sharp images.

The multitasking is done with ease and with high performance, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Tremendous 1TB of storage where you can store all your applications, images, and videos.

Advanced 200MP quad-camera with the ability to take ultra-detailed photographs and 8 K videos.

In-app S Pen capabilities of note-taking, drawing, and productivity.

Assured software updates over a period of 7 years, keeping it secure and adding to it.

Titanium frame construction with high quality construction.

Smart power, all-day battery life.

Groundbreaking sound with stereo music speakers.

There is excellent competition to iPhone 17 Pro Max, providing users with a high-end substitute.









Vivo X200 Pro - Rs 94,999

The Vivo X200 Pro, which runs on the Dimensity 9400 chipset, has a 6.78-inch display based on the LTPO AMOLED technology and a 6000 mah battery. Its telephoto lens of 200MP and 8K video features provide the power to take high-level photography, which makes it a formidable Android flagship that matches iPhone 17 Pro Max.

User benefits

Non-slow performance and constant multitasking: powerful chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9400.

High-resolution curved 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 1260 x 2800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and vibrant images and scrolling.

Stunning triple rear cameras: 200MP ZEISS telephoto lens with two 50MP cameras to have the versatility of photography and great zoom.

The front camera is 32MP, which will take clear and detailed selfies.

Large 6000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging to use long and charge up in a short time.

Sturdy construction and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistant, strengthened by Armor Glass.

Operates on Funtouch OS based on Android 15, and has 5 and 4 years of security updates and OS updates, respectively.

state-of-the-art AI photo sharpening and picture quality.

Dolby Atmos stereo speakers have a high-quality sound.

Large 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 memory to launch apps quickly and store a large amount of files.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - Rs 1,24,999

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has a strong triple camera system, a 50MP main camera, 48MP periscope, and 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a sharp 42ME selfie camera. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a Tensor G5 processor, which is why it is a better Android version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

User benefits

Exceptional triple camera system: 50MP primary camera, 48MP periscope telephoto and 48MP ultra-wide lenses to capture any type of photo.

42MP front camera with sharpness to take high-quality selfie and video calls.

Big 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate to view anything smoothly and with vivid colors.

Google Tensor G5 processor, which is designed to perform artificial intelligence and machine learning functions.

It has 16GB RAM and 256GB storage that enables it to multitask and store a lot of data.

5,200mAh powerful battery that supports 45W fast charging and 25W wireless charging to be used for a long time.

Durability guaranteed by IP68 dust and water resistant certification.

Supports the latest android 16 with 7 years of OS and security updates, which makes it future proof.

It has a sophisticated AI camera system Pro Res Zoom 100x, Camera Coach and Magic Cue.

High quality of the build with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the screen.

Oppo Find X8 Pro - Rs 86,999

The display of Oppo Find X8 Pro is a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has Hasselblad-tuned 50MP quad cameras, Dimensity 9400 chip, and a 5910 mAh battery. Additional optional satellite connectivity makes it even more of a premium Android version to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

User benefits

LTPO AMOLED display, 6.78-inch, HDR10+, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate are included in it to provide vivid and liquid images.

The 50MP quad cameras can provide excellent photography with advanced AI features, which are tuned by Hasselblad.

Operated by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which guarantees effective and powerful performance.

Huge 5910mAh battery capable of supporting 80W fast wired charging and wireless charging.

Satellite connection is optional and includes the premium level of communication.

Sturdy construction and Gorilla Glass 7i protection against dust and water damage with IP69 rating.

Operates Android 15 with ColorOS, which ensures that there is easy software and constant updates.

Large 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage to do it all seamlessly and enough.

Immersive audio, through the use of stereo speakers.

An interesting flagship to the high-end Android and iPhone phones.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra - Rs 1,09,999

Xiaomi 15 ultra has a 6.73-inch screen, with 1440p resolution, and 120Hz. The Leica-tuned quad camera with a 200MP periscope lens combined with a 5410 mAh battery and 4K selfie capturing gives the iPhone 17 Pro Max a flagship experience.

User benefits

Big 6.73 inch LTPO AMOLED screen with resilient 1440p (QHD+) and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Leica-tuned quad camera system with a mighty 200MP periscope lens to produce outstanding photography.

4K selfie camera with high-resolution images on the front side and video.

Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which provides games and multi-processing speed and performance.

5410mAh battery that supports long usage and fast different charges of 90W through a wired charge and 80W through wireless charge.

High thermal management system that ensures better heat dissipation even when heavily loaded.

Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.1 and up to 16GB RAM to multitask and run a number of applications.

Improved AI Intelligent Communication and several antenna optimisations in communication performance.

Fast unlock fingerprint sensor with enhanced security.

High-quality audio experience tracked in Dolby Atmos and high brightness of 3200 nit with outdoor viewability.



