Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Avoid the regret

Google introduced a new foldable smartphone, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which has a gearless hinge and ensures excellent durability. Such a release places the new Pixel in direct competition with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 that was introduced in July this year. It is astonishing how differently people want to see their foldable smartphones in the present day, with these devices challenging the standards of design, functionality, and performance. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold are very new and very sought after foldable devices in the market. Getting both of them wrong will prove expensive and thus, to ease your burden, I have critically compared the two flagship foldables in detail with respect to their specifications, features, and price in order to select one that would suit you best. Here’s a thorough breakdown of how the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 stack up in specs, features, AI capabilities, and pricing.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Display, build, and durability

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a main 8-inch display as well as a secondary 6.4-inch display with up to 3000-nit peak brightness. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not unlike Samsung, with a comparable 8 inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display and a marginally larger 6.5 inch cover-screen, with up to 2,600 nits of brightness. On build quality, Pixel now provides a gearless hinge, which offers twice the durability compared to the previous model, an IP68 rating which also includes water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also thinner (8.9mm folded/4.2mm unfolded), lighter (215g) and is made out of Armor Aluminium with a Ceramic 2 glass cover, with IP48 rating.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Performance & camera specs

As the processor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold includes Google Tensor G5, whereas Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite. The difference between them is that the chipset that Samsung uses is superior, faster switching between apps and GPU. Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a main sensor of 200MP, ultrawide of 12MP and telephoto of 10MP, and 10MP selfie camera. Pixel 10 Pro Fold sports a 48MP primary, 10.5MP wide-angle, 10.8MP telephoto supporting 20x Super Res Zoom, and 10MP front facing camera, and it has a deep line up of AI powered photo shoot features.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery, AI features, and OS

Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a higher battery capacity 5,015mAh compared to 4,400mAh of Galaxy. The two devices have the most up-to-date forms of Android operating systems (the Pixel based on the Google UI and the Galaxy on One UI 8). Galaxy Z Fold 7 also comes with impressive Galaxy AI, which in addition to Now Brief and Now Bar has upgraded Gemini Live, compared to Pixel 10 Pro Fold Android-enhanced Model that features Google AI such as Camera Coach, Pixel Studio, Add Me, Magic Eraser and enhanced AI functions geared towards photographic effects.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price in India & availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at the price of Rs174999 and the Pixel 10 pro Fold would be anticipated to retail only at around Rs172999. The two devices are endowed with powerful folding devices and enhanced AI experiences in the ultra-premium niche.

In the battle of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung wins for slim design and raw performance, while Google appeals to users seeking robust imaging and AI features. The different foldable features are based on various user preferences: Power, portability, or next-gen camera and AI.







Phone Model Price in India (Rs INR) Availability Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Rs1,74,999 Launched Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Rs1,72,999 (anticipated) Expected to launch soon







Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Which phone is better?

The choice between Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 largely lies in personal factors, although most users tend to prefer Galaxy Z Fold 7 thanks to its high processing performance, svelte and lightweight design, and superb multitasking capacity. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it is faster and allows better switching between apps, which attracts power users and gamers.

Nevertheless, in case photography and AI-enhanced creative capabilities are the main focus areas, Pixel 10 Pro Fold provides revolutionary capabilities relating to the camera system and AI capabilities, such as Camera Coach and Magic Eraser. Its bigger battery and water and dust resistance (IP68) also make it a durable option to users who are keen on longevity and strong build quality.

To sum it all up, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is stronger overall in performance and portability, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro Fold appears as a nice option to users whose priority is to have an excellent camera quality and AI-driven software addition. The final choice is dependent on whether the user has a greater preference on performance or photography features.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Which one should you buy?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be more appropriate to buyers who value breakthrough AI-driven cameras, artistic features, a durable water and dust resistant body (IP68). The larger battery and powerful AI such as Camera Coach and Magic Eraser also make it desirable to photography enthusiasts, content creators, and users that need innovative software experiences and powerful imaging capabilities in a foldable phone.

Conversely, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is more attractive to those consumers who are fascinated with the raw processing power, portability, and smaller and lightweight design. It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that includes faster app switching, better multitasking, and gaming performance. The slightly higher outer screen size and beefier camera system make it a good choice of power users, multitaskers and anyone who wants a foldable phone that delivers optimisation of performance and versatility on the move.

Personally, I would select the Google Pixel 10 Pro fold model due to its outstanding AI capabilities in terms of imaging and the way in which they have created software modifications that make picture taking and creative work easier to understand and a pleasure to deal with. I like its durability and build features such as IP68 ratings against water and dust and the big battery that provides more use without the need of requiring charging. The elegant implementation of AI features such as the Magic Eraser and the Camera Coach feature on the Pixel makes it a must-buy phone especially for an individual who seeks the benefits of AI tools as well as grounded functionality in his/her everyday life.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.