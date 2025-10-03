Android phones with more features than the iPhone Air at a cheaper price

The iPhone 17 Air release by Apple has attracted a lot of interest due to its ultra-slim 5.6mm form, but a large price tag and a stripped down range of features leaves many wondering whether it is worth the cost. Although it has an eye-catching appearance the iPhone Air has only one rear camera and does not feature the advanced vapor chamber cooling found in the Pro models. This slim phone is priced at a high price of Rs1,19,900 with low features. These high-value Android phones should be taken into account in case you are not ready to spend more and to get less. Each has a superior value proposition, more powerful features as well as a significant price variation.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The foldable design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is an engineering genius that those seeking something very small would want to have.

Foldable Design: When folded, pocket-size, 6.5mm thick.

Display: 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, buttery smooth 120Hz beats.

Camera: Two rear cameras with the flexibility to shoot.

Performance: 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Battery and Charging: 4300mAh and fast charging of 45W.

Price: It begins at Rs1,02,999 still Rs17000 below iPhone AirIt is unique in its flexibility, excellent hardware, and distinctive with its futuristic appearance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, with a sleek foldable design, powerful hardware, and two cameras is priced at Rs102999 rupees, which is still significantly less than the Air.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro can be an obvious choice of the photography enthusiasts and the long-term care users.

Camera Triple rear cameras with high levels of AI.

Performance: Tensor 3510 chipset, 16GB RAM.

Software: Android upgrades of 7-year guaranteed.

Battery/ Charging: 4870mAh, 30W quick charge.

Storage & Price: Begins at Rs1,09,999 in 256GB version more than 9,000 lower than iPhone Air.

The timely updates, pro grade cameras and smooth Pixel software make it a smarter purchase as compared to the slim but limited iPhone Air. Google Pixel 10 Pro with the best cameras, AI-driven updates and several years of warranty software will cost Rs109,999 which is slightly cheaper than the iPhone 17 Air by Rs10,000.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is as thin as the iPhone Air with 5.8mm, but it has a far superior feature-price ratio.

Display: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED, adaptive 1120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: Triple camera with an ultra-wide and versatile lens.

Performance: The new top-tier Snapdragon chip.

Audio: Stereo speaker system

Battery: high-capacity quick charging battery.

Storage & Price: Begins at Rs89, 999 with the 256GB version- Rs30,000 cheaper than the iPhone Air.

This phone has a flagship construction and a complete specification at a significant amount of savings over the Apple Air model. Alternatively, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers almost the same slimness, a multi-camera set-up, a superior screen and Rs30000 less expensive.

Advertisment

Android phones Vs iPhone Air: Price

Another major difference in the price of these flagship smartphones is a big point that shows the value of Android offerings compared to the iPhone 17 Air. iPhone 17 Air, available at Rs1,19,900 in 256GB, attracts a look due to an ultra-thin design and the Apple ecosystem, yet has only one rear camera and fewer high-end features than its competitors. Alternatively, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers almost the same slimness, a multi-camera set-up, a superior screen and Rs30000 less expensive. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, with a sleek foldable design, powerful hardware, and two cameras is priced at Rs102999 rupees, which is still significantly less than the Air. Google Pixel 10 Pro with the best cameras, AI-driven updates and several years of warranty software will cost Rs109,999 which is slightly cheaper than the iPhone 17 Air by Rs10,000. To any person who wants more functionality in their investment, the Android alternatives offer much more at much less cost than the Air model that is the thinnest and the most expensive Apple has to offer.

When the iPhone Air may become too expensive to think of, these alternatives in the Android world offer more powerful features and quicker value to your cash wallet. They demonstrate the fact that slim and premium does not necessarily imply expensive and plain.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.