Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold_ Launch date, specs, price in India

It is an exciting time in the tech world with the upcoming launch of Pixel 10 series by Google in August 2025. Among the most awaited devices is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which is expected to set new benchmarks in the foldable smartphone market. Here is all you need to know about the forthcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold, such as the launch date in India, specification, features and expected price.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Launch date in India
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to be released with an event on August 20, 2025, at the annual Made by Google event. The same day, the new Pixel 10 series will also be available in pre-order, comprising the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with the official sale of the gadgets tentatively adhering to the date of August 28, 2025.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Specifications (Expected)
|
Feature
|
Specification
|
Display
|
Slimmer hinge, narrow bezels, 6.4-inch outer screen
|
Processor
|
Google Tensor G5 chipset
|
RAM
|
16GB
|
Storage
|
Up to 512GB
|
Operating System
|
Android 16
|
Camera
|
48MP primary sensor
|
Durability
|
IP68 dust and water resistance
|
Design
|
Slimmer profile, improved hinge, larger outer display
Pixel 10 Pro Fold features: What’s new?
-
Pixel 10 Pro Fold may have a thinner hinge and a narrow frame thus making it one of the thinnest foldable phones in 2025.
-
The external screen will probably expand to 6.4 inches and will provide much improved viewing and multitasking abilities over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
-
Google foldable phones have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating that will make it one of the most durable foldable smartphones in India and it is the first time that a Google foldable phone is coming with such an IP rating.
-
The Tensor G5 chipset with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage provides the best-performing phone capabilities, which helps it to be one of the best foldable phones in India.
-
Count on the latest Android 16, security updates, and only AI features of Pixel.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India (Expected)
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India is rumoured to be around Rs 1,72,999, similar to its predecessor. This makes it go head-to-head with other high-end foldable phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and OnePlus Open Fold.
Conclusion
With its slimmer design, IP68 rating, and Tensor G5 power, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to be one of the most searched and in-demand foldable smartphones of 2025. When in search of the most wonderful foldable phone in India, closely watch the official release towards August and be prepared to order the next giant by Google.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.