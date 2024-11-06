Apple, Samsung, and More: Which Devices Will Support Bluetooth 6.0?

Bluetooth 6.0 has officially launched, and while specific devices have not yet been confirmed, several upcoming smartphones are expected to incorporate this new standard due to their compatible chipsets. Here are the expected devices.

Expected Devices to Support Bluetooth 6.0

OnePlus 13

It is expected to feature Bluetooth 6.0, leveraging the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for enhanced connectivity and performance.

● High Performance: The Snapdragon 8 Elite ensures top-notch performance for all applications.

● Impressive Camera Capabilities: The triple camera system allows for versatile photography options.

● Stunning Display Quality: The high brightness and refresh rate enhance media consumption experiences.

● Long Battery Life with Fast Charging: A large battery with fast charging minimises downtime.

● Durable Build Quality: IP68/IP69 ratings provide added protection against environmental factors.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this device is likely to support Bluetooth 6.0, offering advanced features for users.

● Exceptional Display Quality: The peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits makes it ideal for outdoor use.

● Versatile Camera Setup: Combining high-resolution sensors, including underwater shots, allows for impressive photography capabilities.

● Long Battery Life with Fast Charging: A large battery capacity ensures all-day usage with quick recharge times.

● Robust Performance: The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset provides powerful performance suitable for gaming and intensive applications.

● Durable Design: The IP68/IP69 rating ensures the device can withstand harsh conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Anticipated to adopt Bluetooth 6.0, Samsung continues to integrate the latest technology in their flagship devices.

● Long Battery Life: With a robust 5000 mAh battery, the device supports fast charging, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day without frequent recharging.

● 5G Connectivity: The Galaxy S25 supports 5G, providing future-proof performance with blazing-fast internet speeds for streaming, gaming, and downloading.

● Expandable Storage: With 256GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD (up to 1TB), users have ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

● Durability: The S25 is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for use in various environments without worry.

● User-Friendly Interface: Running on Android 14 with One UI, it offers a smooth user experience with customization options to suit individual preferences.

iQOO 13

With its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this smartphone is expected to support Bluetooth 6.0, enhancing its functionality and user experience.

● High Refresh Rate Display: It features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience, particularly beneficial for gamers.

● Impressive Brightness: With a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, the display remains highly visible even in bright sunlight, enhancing outdoor usability.

● Versatile Camera System: The triple rear camera setup includes three 50 MP sensors (primary, ultrawide, and telephoto), allowing for high-quality photography in various conditions.

● Long Battery Life: Equipped with a substantial 6,150 mAh battery, it supports all-day usage without frequent recharging, perfect for heavy users.

● Fast Charging Technology: The device supports 120W fast charging, enabling rapid recharges that minimise downtime and keep you connected.

Xiaomi 15 Series

These upcoming devices are also likely to include Bluetooth 6.0, benefiting from the latest advancements in wireless technology.

● First with Snapdragon 8 Elite: As the first smartphones to feature this powerful chipset, they promise exceptional performance and efficiency.

● High-Quality Display: With vibrant OLED displays and high refresh rates, both models offer an immersive viewing experience for media consumption and gaming.

● Versatile Camera Capabilities: The Leica-powered camera systems provide excellent photography options, including advanced zoom capabilities in the Pro model.

● Fast Charging Technology: Both models support rapid charging solutions, allowing users to recharge their devices quickly.

● Extensive Customization Options: The ability to personalise the phone's design makes it appealing to users who value aesthetics.

Bluetooth 6.0's added features and enhancements will entirely transform the connectivity of future high-end devices. The following are some strong arguments in support of Bluetooth 6.0. As more manufacturers include Bluetooth 6.0 in their products, consumers can anticipate a more seamless experience with their favourite wireless accessories, including game controllers, smartwatches, headphones, and Internet of Things devices. This advancement is expected to boost wireless communication and enhance the functionality of commonplace technologies.

Here are the changes you will observe once you switch to Bluetooth 6.0.

Improved monitoring Features: Bluetooth 6.0 adds Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which makes it possible to estimate exact distances between devices. This dramatically increases the precision of monitoring missing objects and improves applications such as asset tracking and digital keys.

Enhanced Data Transmission Efficiency: Decision-Based Advertising Filtering and Monitoring Advertisers are two features in the new specification that optimise power consumption and reduce pointless scanning, resulting in faster and more dependable connections in congested areas.

Decreased Latency for Audio Applications: Enhancing the Isochronous Adaptation Layer (ISOAL) reduces audio streaming latency, providing a more seamless experience for users who rely on Bluetooth for music and calls.

Multiple Scanning Channels: When several devices are connected at once, this function helps to speed up connection times and create more dependable communication linkages between them.Bluetooth 6.0 preserves backward compatibility with previous Bluetooth iterations, allowing customers to switch to newer technology without having to replace all their devices simultaneously.

Better Security Features: The specification includes multi-layer security enhancements that make it more resilient to sophisticated attacks, which is essential for sensitive applications.

Greater Application Range: Wearables, smart home technologies, and Internet of Things devices are just a few of the industries expected to benefit from Bluetooth 6.0's enhanced functionality, which will pave the way for more intelligent connectivity choices.

