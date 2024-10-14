Everybody wants phones that are easy to use and fit their needs. A slight curvature, usually toward the screen's edges, is a feature of curved screens. With this design, you can expect a more immersive and visually stimulating experience as it attempts to replicate the natural curvature of the human eye. A phone's curved display is a screen that subtly curves at the edges to give it a contemporary appearance and feel. Due to their many benefits, curved screens have gained popularity in smartphones. These benefits include:

Immersion of viewing: Curved displays may offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Better readability: Curved screens can simplify viewing content in various lighting settings by reducing glare and expanding the field of view.

Sleek design: Phones with curved screens might appear and feel more streamlined.

Special features: Curved screens can provide special features like edge panels and shortcuts that make it easier for users to move around their devices.

The younger generation of today is increasingly using phones with curved screens. The good news is that various phones are available at a lower price. You can get several decent phones with curved screens for less than Rs 20,000. Let's discover the top phones with curved screens that cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India this year.

Curved Display Phone Under Rs 20000

Samsung Galaxy M32

With the Curved Display Phone Under Rs. 20,000 and the Samsung Galaxy M32's cutting-edge technology, the MediaTek Helio G80 is a practical option for consumers looking for a durable smartphone. It is priced at Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart and has a bright 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is a visual feast with excellent contrast and colour reproduction. While the massive 6000 mAh battery with 25 W rapid charging guarantees prolonged use throughout the day, the quad-camera module, which a 64 MP primary shooter leads, produces stunning images. It is powered by Android 13 and offers three years of security updates. However, its lack of 5G connectivity, becoming increasingly necessary for contemporary consumers, and the lack of an official IP classification are the main reasons for its 3.5/5 rating, which lessens its appeal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

With its MediaTek Helio G95 processor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is another Curved Display Phone Under Rs. 20,000. It is a good choice for those looking for performance. It costs Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart and has a bright 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that improves the visual experience. Although it suffers from poor resolution and artificial textures in low light or interior environments, the multipurpose camera array, which is led by a 64 MP primary sensor, gives a variety of shooting alternatives. A sturdy 5000 mAh battery and 33 W quick charging allow customers to have consistent performance all day. With seven years of security updates, it runs on Android 13. Despite its camera limitations, it has a 3.6/5 rating and is especially well-liked by young people because of its eye-catching design and MIUI improvements.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 800 U, an excellent Curved Display Phone Under Rs. 20,000 with features for people who want to mix efficiency and performance. With its gorgeous 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and seamless 90 Hz refresh rate, this device retails for Rs. 16,992 on Flipkart, making every contact lively and fluid. Although the low-light performance can be subpar, the triple rear camera arrangement with a 48 MP primary sensor takes detailed pictures. Users can enjoy longer usage without regular recharging thanks to a sturdy 5000 mAh battery and 30 W quick charging. It claims longevity with three years of OS upgrades and runs on Android 12 and 13. Despite its frequent low-light camera issues, it receives a strong 4.2/5 rating, demonstrating its flawless combination of solid performance and a curve.

Itel S23 Plus

Because of its quad-core chipset CPU, this Itel product is a desirable option for consumers on a tight budget. Itel S23 Plus has a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display that offers respectable images for daily use, and it costs Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart. The 13 MP primary sensor in the dual rear camera arrangement produces good photos, and the 4000 mAh battery guarantees dependable operation all day. Users are kept up-to-date for a fair amount of time with Android 13 and 14 OS upgrades. This phone, which received an exceptional rating of 5/5, is especially praised for its reliable battery life and attractive appearance. However, for many customers searching for future-proof choices, the absence of 5G capability can be a significant disadvantage.

OPPO K12x

The OPPO K12x phone is of great value because it has a Dimensity 6300 processor and costs only Rs. 12,999 on Flipkart. It provides an excellent visual experience for daily use due to its 6.67-inch HD display. With an 8 MP front camera and a 32 MP + 2 MP dual rear arrangement, the camera setup offers a variety of photography alternatives. Its sturdy 5100 mAh battery guarantees long-lasting performance, and users may take advantage of four years of security updates and contemporary features thanks to Android 14. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5, this phone's damage-proof body feature adds to its remarkable combination of durability and style. One drawback, though, is that those who want a better audio experience may find it aggravating as the ultra-loud level is incompatible with earbuds.

Realme Narzo 60

Realme Narzo 60 phone is a good choice at Rs. 14,000 on Amazon because it has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. It guarantees a responsive user experience with its 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. The 50 MP primary sensor in the triple camera setup produces crisp images, but the low-light performance is not up to par. Although the charging speed may be increased, the sturdy 5000 mAh battery and 30 W quick charging offer dependable battery life. It runs Android 14 and has a rating of 4/5, primarily because of its reliable battery and fashionable design. However, some prospective customers could be put off by the slower charging pace and limits in low-light shooting.

Vivo V27 4G

One of the most notable aspects of the Vivo V27 4G, which costs Rs. 18,500 on Amazon, is the MediaTek Dimensity 720 CPU. Its gorgeous 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen offers vivid images for a captivating visual experience. The 48 MP primary lens of the triple camera arrangement produces stunning photos and the 4500 mAh battery with 33 W quick charging. With OS updates to Funtouch OS 13 and Android 13, it maintains a solid rating of 4.7/5, emphasising its high-end appearance and capable camera. It has certain limitations, though, such as the lack of stereo speakers and the infrequent software upgrades, which may cause user problems.

Conclusion

As mentioned earlier, the choice depends on the person, budget and needs. But if a winner had to be picked, the OPPO choice would be the best K12x. Yes, that's right, its features have the perfect balance of looks and performance. It is not flawless, but the flaws can be ignored when one considers the advantages at such a decent price. It has a good rating and is expected to last for quite a while, meaning one does not need to buy a new phone.

