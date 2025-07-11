Apple Vision Pro 2: What to expect at WWDC 2025?

The Vision Pro headset by Apple is still the center of attention in the AR/VR market, and people are already eager to learn more during the next grand unveiling in WWDC 2025. According to recent reports, Apple is about to release the second-generation Vision Pro that is likely to include an M4 powerful chip and major comfort and AI improvements. The original Vision Pro, released last year at a cost of 3,499 USD is still considered ground breaking in terms of technology, nevertheless they have received requests by users to improve on certain aspects of it, particularly those that are weight related and comfort related. Read further to know what to expect at the WWDC 2025 in terms of Apple Vision Pro 2.

Vision Pro 2: Faster M4 chip and AI-Powered innovation

Bloomberg and various insiders within the industry believe that the Apple Vision Pro 2 will be driven by a faster M4 chip as compared to the M2 chip in the original App. This new chip- already a catchphrase- will come with over 16 neural engine cores and will, therefore, make the Vision Pro 2 the most AI-centric wearable Apple has ever made. AI integration is expected to go deep with the real time object recognition, gesture controls smarter that are inline with the overall approach Apple has towards AI in Apple devices.

Vision Pro 2: New head strap and lighter build

The most popular complaint about the initial release of the Vision Pro was its weight and comfort. Apple is said to be testing the new designs of head straps and other materials to reduce neck strain and increase the long-time wearing. Vision Pro comfort and Vision Pro head strap are high-searching terms before the launch of the second-gen model might be lighter, and have a new design strap that could fit at least third-party accessories.

Vision Pro 2: Release date and price expectations

In industry reports, the Vision Pro 2 may release in late 2025 or the spring of 2026, with some speculating that it could be announced in September of the year 2025 alongside an iPhone 17. The original Vision Pro was introduced at a price of 3499 dollars and it is possible that Apple retains the price advantage of the Pro series, possibly with the existence of a Vision Pro Lite or a future possibility of a lesser priced product, the so-called Vision Air. The phrase “Apple Vision Pro 2 price” and even “Vision Pro lite launch date” is already a popular topic on the Internet because users want to get a cheaper solution in the AR/VR niche.

AI at the Core: visionOS 3.0 and Next-Gen features

At WWDC 2025, the next version of Apple spatial computing platform visionOS 3.0 is likely to become the next big thing. Vision Pro 2 may introduce a set of exclusive AI-enhanced capabilities with the M4 chip, including improved spatial mapping systems and perhaps even translation in real-time, as well as more productive tools to aid developers and creators. The emphasis on AI of AR/VR headsets and the development of “visionOS 3.0 features” will take the spotlight.

Will there be a cheaper Vision Pro?

Although the Vision Pro 2 is supposed to be a premium device, there are continuing whispers of the Vision Pro Lite that targets a larger audience base. Nonetheless, analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo have stated that the device might not be available until 2027 or later, when Apple has refined use cases and harmonised the ecosystem before the company considers reducing the price point.

What to expect at WWDC 2025?

Apple Vision Pro 2 with M4 chip and new AI features

visionOS 3.0 with advanced spatial computing tools

Improved comfort and lighter design for extended wear

Possible teasers for Vision Pro Lite and future AR glasses

Continued focus on AI in Apple products and the expanding Apple wearables ecosystem



As WWDC 2025 approaches, the whole world is eager to see what Apple can do to establish new norms regarding AR/VR headsets, artificial intelligence wearables, and spatial computing. With the release date, specifications, or features of the Vision Pro 2 and the AI headset of Apple trending in Google, it is only logical that the next iteration of Vision Pro will have more advanced performance capabilities, more intelligent AI capabilities, and a more comfortable user presentation, and this makes Apple one step ahead, in the field of immersive technology.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.