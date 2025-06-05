Apple WWDC 2025: Biggest iOS redesign in years and what to expect?

People are eagerly waiting for the WWDC which is just around the corner, to see the latest from Apple in 2025. The last couple of years featured hardware stars such as the Vision Pro and Apple Intelligence, but this year the event is expected to put software in the spotlight, mainly with a major update to iOS. Here’s all you can expect at WWDC 2025.

Apple WWDC 2025: Event details

Dates: June 9–13, 2025

Keynote: June 9 at 10 a.m. PT

Where to Watch: Live stream on Apple’s website and major tech media outlets

Who’s Presenting: Apple CEO Tim Cook and the executive team

What to Expect: The latest updates to Apple’s software ecosystem, with a focus on iOS

What to Expect at WWDC 2025 What Not to Expect at WWDC 2025 Major redesign of iOS (iOS 26), with visionOS-inspired UI elements Major hardware launches (no new iPhones, Macs, or Vision Pro) New naming convention: iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, etc. Significant generative AI advancements or Apple Intelligence leap Unified, streamlined controls and icons across iOS and macOS Big updates to Siri or contextual AI features Integration of visionOS components into iOS and other platforms New AirPods or other accessory launches Floating, pill-shaped dock and glass-like translucent interface Radical new device categories or “one more thing” surprises Dual capture feature in Camera app for iPhone Pro models Successor to Vision Pro or foldable iPhone Dedicated gaming app and AI-powered Calendar app Major changes to Apple’s hardware roadmap Minor AI enhancements (e.g., on-device AI models for developers, AI Shortcuts) Large-scale AI features matching OpenAI or Google Updates to developer tools (Swift Assist, SwiftUI Rich Text Editor)







Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 26

The main point of the WWDC 2025 headline is that iOS will experience a major redesign. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg states that iOS is getting a new design and a different naming system will be used going forward. Rather than iOS 19, the upcoming major update will be named iOS 26 which indicates the year it was introduced. Along with this shift, other systems are set to release at the event such as macOS 26, watchOS 26, iPadOS 26, visionOS 26 and tvOS 26.

The tagline, “Sleek peek,” shows that the interface will be streamlined and modern, perhaps to respond to the Android 16 redesign from Google. Users can see that iOS now matches and anticipates new design trends, loaded with updates for a more unified look and feel.

Apple WWDC 2025: What’s new for MacOS and the ecosystem?

While Apple unveiled its MacBook Air with the M4 chip earlier in 2022, information about what’s new in macOS 26 is yet to be revealed. But as the branding changes across every platform, users can enjoy a consistent Apple setup. Other OS updates planned include iPadOS, watchOS, visionOS and tvOS and we expect these to bring mostly minor changes rather than major ones.

Expected Apple Intelligence upgrades at the WWDC 2025

Apple excited many with the launch of Apple Intelligence which included a range of generative AI features last year. Yet, OpenAI and Google have been quicker in their progress, so the company is having difficulties keeping up. Although Priority Notifications are helpful, the AI functions from Apple are not leading the industry so far.

Suggestions indicate that AI will not get the main stage at WWDC this year. Apple has chosen to improve the design and underlying operating system. Perhaps the biggest recent development is Apple making it possible for developers to use their huge AI foundation models to provide users with tailor-made applications. Many of the key applications, including Safari and Photos, might be rebranded as using AI, but the company is not yet announcing major AI updates as its competitors have.

WWDC 2025: Hardware

If you are hoping to buy a new device, this year might not have anything new for you. Reports state that Apple is in a restructuring period, with projects like foldable iPhones and more reasonably priced Vision Pro moving forward. While software will probably take center stage, analysts think it unlikely that Apple will show off any major hardware this season, with the fall expected for new devices.

WWDC 2025: A “Sleek Peek” at Apple’s future

The event organisers at WWDC seem to be focusing on keeping things simple, providing updates on innovation and connecting the entire ecosystem. The new design and the name change to iOS 26 suggest the company is ready for innovation despite a hardware break. Don’t look for a major AI-driven transformation in 2023.

Mashable and other media will give you updates and analysis as they happen from the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote. Apple’s next chapter is starting and it centers on making digital experiences sleeker, smarter and more unified.



