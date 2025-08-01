Apple first Foldable iPhone 2026 may cost Rs1.75 lakh: Will it click with Indian buyers?

Advertisment

Rumours say that Apple is preparing to introduce the first ever foldable iPhone in September 2026 and it is likely to come as iPhone 18. The relocation will be the most ambitious design change of the tech giant since the iPhone X, as it is said to feature a totally new form factor, aiming to compete with the existing folding phones, such as the ones of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line.

The foldable iPhone is likely to have a book-type folding screen, with an inner screen with a length of 7.8 inches and an outer screen with a length of 5.5 inches. It appears, leaks have hinted at an improved inner display, free of creases, with an OLED display and possibly featuring superior hinge mechanism and more durable flexible material overall. Interestingly, Apple could also replace Face ID with its side-mounted Touch ID to accommodate its slimmer body, and the device will be compatible with Apple Pencil. There are also rumours of iOS being deeply optimised to handle multitasking, productivity, and improvements to the large-screen experiences.

Foldable iPhone: Price in India

Industry leaks and analyst reports continually indicate that the starting cost of the foldable iPhone will be about 1,999 USD (approximately Rs 1.75 lakh in Indian capital) price. Such a high price makes it well into the ultra-premium category, almost twice that of flagship non-foldable iPhones, and even more expensive than most other foldables available.

The Indian foldable smartphone market: Status symbols or practical choices?

Although there has been a buzz on foldables all over the world, adoption by Indian buyers has remained low. The number of foldable smartphones makes up less than 1 percent of the total smartphone sales in India, and this segment is likely to stay niche even by the year 2025. The cost, issues with long-term wear and tear and an absence of strong every-day applications has kept mass-adoption stagnant. It is more of a symbol of status rather than a necessity to most individuals.

Samsung is still leading the upper tier segment of the India smartphone market, but it has also failed to introduce change at the mass-market level even with its foldable phones entering the market. The distrust comes through explicitly, balling out on expense like this is not going to be a practical investment as seen by Indian consumers who are more of a luxury-driven makeup on the product, in regard to an expensive device like that of foldables.

Verdict: Foldable iPhone in India

The fact that Apple has ventured into the foldable smartphone segment means that it is a technological achievement. But being priced at the anticipated amount of Rs 1.75 lakh, we are probably going to see the first foldable iPhone fail with the majority of Indian customers. It will not be an innovation targeting the masses of people, but a status symbol mostly among the rich it will be enjoyed. This ultra-high-end product is unlikely to revolutionise the Indian smartphone market, which is value-oriented and offers something the customers must have, unless Apple is able to come up with ways to justify the price or provide exclusively sought after features.



