ASUS Launches V501 and AiO V400 PCs Built for Everyday Performance

ASUS has introduced new desktop and all-in-one PCs in India, expanding its portfolio for small businesses, startups, and home users. The new lineup includes the V501 desktop series and the AiO V400 family, designed to support everyday workloads such as accounting, virtual meetings, online learning, and light creative tasks.

ASUS has introduced new desktop and all-in-one PCs in India, expanding its portfolio for small businesses, startups, and home users. The new lineup includes the V501 desktop series and the AiO V400 family, designed to support everyday workloads such as accounting, virtual meetings, online learning, and light creative tasks.

The lineup includes the V501MV Mini Tower desktop, the V501SV Small Form Factor desktop, and the AiO V400 series featuring the V440 and V470 models. With compact designs and updated Intel processors, these systems are designed to support daily workloads such as documentation, accounting, online meetings, browsing, and light creative work.

The V501MV Mini Tower comes with a 15-liter chassis, while the V501SV Small Form Factor model uses a 9-liter chassis designed for compact workspaces. Systems in the lineup support up to Intel Core 7 240H processors and DDR5 memory expandable up to 64 GB, allowing users to manage routine productivity tasks and multitasking requirements.

The ASUS V501MV and V501SV desktops start at Rs 42,990 and will be available beginning March 16 on the ASUS eShop. Wider availability through ASUS Exclusive Stores, authorized ASUS retail partners, Flipkart, and Amazon will begin on March 25.

ASUS V501 desktops built for business operations

The ASUS V501 Desktop series is designed to support daily operations in small offices, studios, and startup environments where consistent system performance is important.

Powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processors, the desktops support workloads including accounting software, GST platforms, CRM tools, design applications, and large spreadsheets. Support for up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and SSD storage allows faster data access and provides flexibility as business needs grow.

The desktops are built for extended usage with an advanced thermal design that includes copper heat pipes to manage heat effectively. Noise levels can reach as low as 38 dB under full load, allowing the systems to operate comfortably in client-facing environments such as studios, consultation spaces, and shared work areas.

The systems also include an 80+ Bronze-certified power supply designed to improve energy efficiency during long working hours.

ASUS AiO V400 series designed for homes and hybrid use

The ASUS AiO V400 series, which includes the V440 and V470 models, is aimed at family households and compact living spaces where a clean desk setup is often preferred. These all-in-one systems combine the display and computing hardware into a single unit, reducing cable clutter and saving desk space. The devices support activities such as streaming, browsing, online learning, video calls, and everyday multitasking.

Powered by up to Intel Core 3 processors, the AiO systems include up to 8 GB DDR5 RAM and SSD storage to support routine productivity and entertainment tasks. The systems also include HDMI In and HDMI Out support, allowing the device to function as both a standalone PC and a monitor. This allows users to connect external devices and use the display for additional work or media consumption.

The ASUS V470 AiO starts at Rs 71,990 and is available beginning March 5 through ASUS Exclusive Stores, Croma, authorized ASUS retail partners, the ASUS eShop, Flipkart, and Amazon. Core 5 and Core 7 variants on Flipkart will be available from April onwards.

The ASUS V440 AiO starts at Rs 67,990 and will be available from April 14 through the same retail channels.

ASUS on desktop usage trends

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming Business System, ASUS India, said desktop usage patterns are becoming more defined across different environments.

According to Arnold, small offices and studios require stable daily performance for business continuity, while families look for space-efficient systems that can support learning, entertainment, and work through a single device.

He added that the V501 desktops and AiO V400 series are designed to address these different requirements by offering systems suited for both professional and home environments.

