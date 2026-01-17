BenQ EW270Q gaming monitor launches in India

BenQ has introduced the BenQ EW270Q gaming monitor in India, expanding its portfolio in the gaming display segment. The 27-inch model is positioned to address the needs of users seeking a single display for gaming, productivity, and entertainment.

The launch is part of BenQ’s broader effort to make higher-end gaming display features accessible to a wider audience in the Indian market.

Display and performance specifications

The BenQ EW270Q features a 27-inch IPS panel with QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. It supports a 200Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, aimed at delivering smooth motion and responsive gameplay.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing and stuttering. Visual tuning features include Game Color Mode, Color Vibrance, and Light Tuner, allowing users to adjust colour and contrast settings based on gameplay requirements.

Connectivity and design approach

A key inclusion in the BenQ EW270Q gaming monitor is a USB-C port with 65W power delivery, enabling display output, data transfer, and laptop charging through a single cable. This positions the monitor as a flexible option for users alternating between gaming systems and work devices.

The monitor is housed in a white chassis, a design choice intended to suit both gaming setups and home office environments.

Audio and colour capabilities

The EW270Q includes dual 5W built-in speakers for integrated audio output. It also offers 90 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, supporting consistent colour reproduction across games, video content, and streaming applications.

Warranty, pricing, and availability

BenQ is offering a three-year onsite warranty with the EW270Q. The BenQ EW270Q gaming monitor is priced at Rs 17,990 and is available across online and offline retail channels in India.

Company perspective

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, said the EW270Q reflects the company’s focus on expanding access to advanced gaming technologies. He added that the combination of QHD resolution, high refresh rate, and USB-C power delivery is intended to set a new benchmark in its segment while addressing the needs of Indian gamers and professionals.