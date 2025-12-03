BenQ introduces new 4K projectors for home entertainment

BenQ is expanding its home entertainment lineup in India with the launch of the TK705i and TK705STi, two new 4K projectors designed for viewers who want a cinema-style screen without installing a massive TV. As demand for simple, smart, and flexible big-screen solutions grows, these projectors aim to deliver an effortless experience tailored for streaming, gaming, and everyday viewing.

Instant setup with auto alignment

Both models feature auto focus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, obstacle avoidance, and eye-protection tools that help the projector align itself on any wall or screen. The TK705i includes a 1.0–1.3x motorised zoom for versatile room placement, while the TK705STi uses a short-throw lens that can produce a 100-inch image from just 1.8 metres, making it ideal for compact spaces.

4K clarity built for brighter rooms

The projectors deliver true 4K UHD resolution enhanced by BenQ’s HDR-PRO and CinematicColor technology. With support for 98 percent of the Rec.709 colour gamut and 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, both models are designed to maintain sharpness and colour accuracy even in well-lit environments.

Google TV and built-in streaming

Google TV integration provides access to thousands of apps, personalised recommendations, and voice control through Google Assistant. An official Netflix app comes preinstalled, and users can also manage the projector through the BenQ SmartRemote app on their phone.

Gaming-focused performance

For gamers, the projectors include a 5 ms input lag at 4K/60Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode, HDMI 2.1 with eARC, and dedicated HDR modes for FPS and RPG titles. These upgrades ensure smoother motion, faster response, and compatibility with consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and handheld PCs.

Pricing and availability

The TK705i is priced at Rs 199,990, while the TK705STi costs Rs 225,000. Both models will be available beginning in December through select offline and online retail partners. With their combination of 4K visuals, automated setup, and integrated smart TV features, BenQ’s new projectors are positioned to appeal to Indian households seeking a convenient big-screen upgrade.



