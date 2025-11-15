BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2: The smarter lighting upgrade your desk needs

Most of us grew up with the classic desk lamps that scattered light across the desk but never actually helped with screens. They were great for books, yet once monitors and laptops became central to studying, working, and gaming, those lamps created more glare and strain than comfort. This shift pushed e-reading lamps into the spotlight and led brands like BenQ to rethink how lighting should work in a screen-first world.

BenQ’s newly launched ScreenBar Halo 2 continues that evolution. It is not just another monitor light. It feels like the version that finally understands the lifestyle of users who spend hours glued to their displays.

Why the Halo 2 matters in a screen-heavy world

The biggest leap comes from its new tri-zone backlight system. Instead of lighting only the desk or only the wall behind the screen, the Halo 2 spreads illumination evenly across the desk surface, the monitor’s edges, and the ambient space. This wider distribution helps maintain the visual balance needed for long screen sessions and reduces the contrast shock that typically tires the eyes.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director for BenQ India and South Asia, described the Halo 2 as a device meant to make workspaces more comfortable and productive by combining thoughtful engineering with a modern aesthetic. The direction is clear. It is no longer about adding brightness but creating an environment that supports extended digital use without overwhelming the senses.

Smart features that quietly support your routine

The Halo 2’s upgraded auto-dimming system makes subtle adjustments throughout the day, creating a lighting experience that adapts naturally to the environment. The motion sensor has also been refined to recognize when the user actually returns to the desk, avoiding accidental triggers from someone simply walking past. Memory settings store preferred brightness and color temperatures so the lamp always restarts exactly how the user likes it.

These changes make the Halo 2 feel more intuitive. It behaves like something that understands your presence rather than reacting bluntly to it.

What changed in the Halo 2 that the Halo lacked

The Halo 2 improves on the first Halo with a new tri-zone backlight that offers far wider and more balanced coverage, reducing contrast strain around the monitor. Its redesigned gravity-based clamp protects ultra-thin and curved displays better than the previous pressure clip. It also adds smoother 10–100 percent brightness control, refined auto-dimming, and a smarter motion sensor, making it a more complete, screen-optimized lighting solution.

Built for modern monitors and modern desks

Design matters today, and the Halo 2 reflects that. Co-created with Minimal Design, the lamp’s metallic finish and clean profile fit naturally into professional workstations, creator setups, and gaming environments. It blends into the desk rather than distracting from it, which is a growing priority for users who curate their workspaces with intention.

Lighting that adapts to the way we work now

For students, creators, designers, programmers, and gamers who spend long stretches in front of screens, balanced lighting can reduce fatigue more than most people realize. The Halo 2 stabilizes the environment around the monitor and helps maintain comfort during long study hours, creative work, or late-night matches.

The shift from traditional lamps to screen-aware lighting mirrors the way our digital habits have changed. With the ScreenBar Halo 2, BenQ has built a lighting solution shaped around today’s realities. It is a small upgrade on the desk, but it brings a noticeably calmer, clearer experience for anyone who lives in front of a screen.

