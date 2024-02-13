Best 5g Phone under 20000: Don't Sacrifice Performance

The top end of the budget smartphone market offers outstanding value. However, manufacturers have recently begun to pay attention to design and added some camera features previously only available in higher-end models. This would include smartphones with high-resolution primary cameras and features like optical image stabilisation (OIS). 5G connectivity is also essential for the Best 5g phone under 20000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 is a mid-range Best 5g Phone under 20000 launched in February 2024 for Rs. 17,999. It is the successor of the Redmi Note 12 and boasts several upgrades, including a quicker processor, a better camera, and a longer-lasting battery. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 features the following significant specifications:

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The Redmi Note 13 device features a 50MP rear triple-camera system, a 16 MP front-facing camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging. MIUI 14 is based on Android 13. The Redmi Note 13 comes in three colours: graphite black, stardust white, and time blue. It starts at 17,999 INR for the 6GB/128GB variant.

Moto G54 5G

The Moto G54 5G was launched in India in September of last year with a starting price of Rs. 15,999. The Moto G-series handset is now available for up to Rs. 3,000 less than it was previously. The Moto G54 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Moto G54 5G features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor powered by a 6,000mAh battery. The Moto G54 5G has up to 256GB of storage and can be increased to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset is water-resistant. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and enables 33W TurboPower fast charging. It makes it to our list of Best 5g Phone under 20000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

According to the report, the OnePlus 11R 5G became the best-selling Android premium smartphone by volume on Amazon in the Rs. 30,000 price range in 2023. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is said to be the best-selling smartphone by volume across all price categories on the e-commerce platform. The OnePlus 11R 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC debuted in February at an original pricing of Rs. 39,999. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G was announced in April at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. It uses a Snapdragon 695 SoC. OnePlus entered the country in 2014 with the launch of the OnePlus One. Since then, Amazon has been the company's exclusive e-commerce partner. Since its start, the Pete Lau-led firm claims to have sold over 12 million cell phones, over 98.9 percent of the country's pin codes through its e-commerce partner.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+). An octa-core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. It comes with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has unique quick charging. It includes a single front camera system for selfies, with a 13-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G runs OneUI 5, is based on Android 13, and has 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. It was released in midnight blue, prism silver, and waterfall blue. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G supports GPS and active 4G on both SIM cards. The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G pricing in India starts at Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G's fascinating 16.39 cm (6.5") Super AMOLED display lets you unleash the brilliance of your visuals, priced at Rs.19,499. Imagine a vast canvas filled with vivid colours that flow effortlessly over the screen. This display, including Vision Booster technology, is more than just large; it is also high quality. Immerse yourself in a world of detail, where every image is a masterpiece, with up to 800 nits of brightness for clarity that shines even in direct sunlight. The 90 Hz refresh rate assures seamless transitions, and the low blur light display prioritises eye comfort, making each viewing experience enjoyable. The Galaxy A15 5G's flexible camera arrangement lets you capture your surroundings from all angles. Improve your photography skills with a 50 MP main camera integrated with VDIS technology, guaranteeing your masterpieces are sharp and consistent. Dive into the vast landscapes or get up close and personal with the 5 MP Ultra Wide and 2 MP Macro cameras, which each add to the story of your photographs. The 13 MP front camera lets you take amazing selfies, highlighting your best features. Express yourself via your lens, and let the Galaxy A15 5G make your vision a reality.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023) runs an unidentified version of Android, according to the phone maker's website's specs list, unlike the Galaxy S21 FE variant, which was released in January 2022 and had an Exynos 2100 SoC, the new handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in the country for Rs.19,434 at Croma and is one of the Best 5g Phone under 20000.

Vivo T2 5G

The Vivo T2 5G looks stunning with its glossy dual-tone gradient back panel for Rs.15,999. Its design appears to significantly enhance the basic Vivo T1 5G on which it is based. However, when you flip it over to the front, you'll notice a somewhat dated waterdrop notch that detracts from its current design. Nonetheless, this phone strikes an appropriate balance between form and function. The 90Hz screen refresh rate is additionally supported by a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which helps play games. There is also a 3.5mm headphone port. There is 44W quick charging and a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS for improved low-light imaging.

iQOO Z7s 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, and has 128GB of internal storage that can be increased via a microSD card (up to 1000GB). The iQOO Z7s 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. It was released in Norway with blue and Pacific Night tones.

The iQOO Z7s 5G supports Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.10, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone has several sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The iQOO Z7s 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,499.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G runs MIUI 13, based on Android 12, and has a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, and an Adreno 619 GPU.

The Redmi Note 12 5G also features a triple back camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel selfie sensor, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Redmi Note 12 5G costs Rs. 15,499.

Moto G72

The Moto G72 feels out of place because it was released after the Moto G82 5G and does not support 5G. It's pretty competent, with outstanding technical features, including a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 120Hz high-refresh-rate pOLED display. It is lightweight and slim, with an IP52 rating for splash resistance and is one of the Best 5g Phone under 20000. The twin speakers and long battery life make for an enjoyable entertainment experience, although the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC isn't the most powerful processor available at this price point. Price- Rs.14,999.

Conclusion

We've created a list of the best flagship smartphones from various manufacturers. These smartphones exceed most of the competition in gaming and photography—Best 5g Phone under 20000.

Please note that Amazon's prices may vary depending on availability, discounts, and launch promotions. It's always best to check the live listings for the most accurate prices. Happy Shopping!