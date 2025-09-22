Best 5G phone under Rs10000: Small budget, big features!

Budget phones in the category of below Rs10,000 have come a long way. They are smarter, high-featured, and have specifications previously found on more expensive models. When it comes to finding relatively affordable 5G connectivity, large batteries, seamless screens, and good-enough cameras, the market has some formidable competitors at the moment. A number of models currently provide 5G connectivity, high-resolution, high-refresh-rate displays, powerful processors, and long battery life -previously only high-end devices were viewed to have such. The best options that can be offered now are Redmi A4 5G, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, Poco M7 5G, Lava Blaze 2 5G and Motorola Moto G35 5G. All these phones introduce something new such as smooth and bright screens, ruggedness and clean software experiences. The list will enable the buyers to seek a model that suits their priorities be it performance, camera capabilities, connectivity, or software longevity and yet comfortably fits within a small budget. The following phones are the Best 5G phone under Rs10000 that you must consider when buying a smartphone under the Rs10000 category.

Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 is an attractive product that begins at Rs 8,499. It has up to 5G and Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, a large 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with a refreshing 120Hz refresh rate. Good quality photos in this price range are in the form of the phone having 50MP primary camera and 5MP front camera. Redmi A4 is powered by HyperOS, which is an Android 14-based operating system promising two years of updates to the major Android updates and frequent security patches. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be expanded through microSD and thus it is a strong contender in daily use with long-term software warranty.

Specification Details Display 6.72-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ (1080 x 2400), 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 1000 nits peak brightness Processor Unisoc T760 (6 nm), Octa-core (1x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3x Cortex-A76 & 4x Cortex-A55) RAM & Storage 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD Rear Camera Dual: 50MP main (f/1.8, PDAF) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120° FOV) Front Camera 16MP wide-angle (f/2.5) Operating System Android 14 Battery 5000mAh, 18W wired charging Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (region dependent) Build & Others Side-mounted fingerprint, IP52 water resistance, USB Type-C, weight 185g Colours Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black, Sage Green

What makes it special under the category of 5G phone under Rs10000?

Supports 5G: Experience extremely fast downloads, streaming and future-proof mobile network in India, with support to a number of 5G bands.

Bright, smooth display: The 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 provides clear and smooth scrolling, as well as acceptable usability.

Superior camera features: The rear dual cameras with 50MP main and 8MP ultra-wide sensors provide an opportunity to record high-resolution shots and wide-angle shots, whereas the front 16MP camera allows taking close-ups.

Good performance: The Unisoc T760 chipset and 4GB RAM guarantee that the phone can perform day-to-day tasks effectively with an additional support of RAM boost to perform multitasking more smoothly.

Big battery and stereo sound: 5000mAh battery lasts the day comfortably, and the charging is up to 18W, so it can be charged in a short period of time. Dolby Atmos stereo speakers offer immersive sound.

Rugged and functional design: IP52 waterproofing provides the additional splash protection, and the fingerprint placed on the side of the phone provides fast unlocking.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G costs Rs 9,998 and has a 90Hz LCD with 6.74 inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It has up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with an expansion of 2TB. The dual rear cameras put the phone at 50MP main sensor with 2MP bokeh sensor, and the front camera is 5MP. It has a huge 6,000mAh battery that facilitates 15W charging. The durability credentials that the device has are augmented by military-grade IP64 water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification, which makes this device ideal to users who require a hardy and durable device.

Specification Details Display 6.74-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (720 x 1600), 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300, Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55), 6nm RAM & Storage 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM; 128GB or 256GB internal storage; expandable via microSD up to 2TB Rear Cameras Dual: 50MP main (Sony sensor) with f/1.8 aperture + 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2 aperture Operating System Android 15-based Funtouch 15 Battery 6000mAh, supports 15W fast charging Build & Durability IP64 dust and splash resistant, MIL-STD-810H certified Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (SA and NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, GPS, FM Radio Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Weight & Dimensions 202g; 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19 mm Colours Titanium Blue, Cyber Green

What makes it special under the category of 5G phone under Rs10000?

Stable 5G connection: Supports various 5G bands such as standalone, non-standalone networks, making downloads faster, streaming smoother, and mobile data future-proofed.

Large, glossy screen: The 6.74-inch, 90Hz refresh rate, high-brightness display makes the images clear and images scroll well, ideal in games and watching videos.

Strong chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 is a powerful chipset that can provide smooth performance in everyday use and at the same time uses energy efficiently in its 6nm process.

Lasts long: A massive 6000mAh battery allows prolonged operation with convenience of 15W charging so that there is minimum downtime.

Durability: It has IP64 water and dust resistance and the military-level MIL-STD-810H certification, which means that it can withstand harsh environments, which is important to customers who require a strong phone.

Good cameras: The main sensor of the camera is 50MP, and the depth sensor is 2MP, which captures good shots at the given price, and the front camera has 5MP, which is sufficient to capture selfies and video calls.

Up-to-date software: Android 15 version with the Funtouch OS 15 available, including two significant Android upgrades and three years of the security upgrade that can support the device long-term.

Additional storage space and multitasking: Large internal storage allows up to 256GB of space with an expandable microSD card slot allowing a lot of room to store apps, media and files. Multitasking up to 8GB RAM and an 8GB extended RAM can allow it to work with very little lag.

Fingerprint security and stereo audio: Dual stereo audio improves the media playability and fingerprint sensor embedded on the side provides fast and secure unlocking.

Poco M7 5G

The Poco M7 5G is priced at Rs 9,457 and features a 6.88-inch display with 120Hz and powers it with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It comes with 128GB storage in 6GB and 8GB variants with 50MP and 8MP front and rear cameras respectively. It has a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging of 18W and thus will last through the day. It is an all rounded product to customers who want good performance at a lower price.

Specification Details Display 6.88-inch IPS LCD, HD+ (720 x 1640), 120Hz refresh rate, ~450 nits typical brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, Octa-core (2x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) RAM & Storage 6GB / 8GB RAM; 128GB internal storage; expandable via microSD up to 1TB Rear Camera 50MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), LED flash, PDAF Front Camera 8MP wide-angle (f/2.0 aperture) Operating System Android 14 with HyperOS UI Battery 5160mAh, supports 18W wired fast charging Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Additional Features FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, IP52 water resistance Dimensions & Weight 171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm; 205g Colours Ocean Blue, Satin Black, Mint Green

What makes it special under the category of 5G phone under Rs10000?

Future-proof 5G: Be connected with high-speed internet with support of a variety of 5G bands to stream and play without any issues.

Big, smooth screen: The 6.88-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate provides high-quality graphics and seamless motion whether watching movies or browsing.

Strong Snapdragon chipset: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 makes this device efficient in multitasking and is capable of good gaming experience with good battery life.

Big battery and fast charge: The 5160mAh battery is easily used one day; the fast charging will use 18W to ensure that you can quickly charge up and get back to work.

Stereo sound speakers to improve audio: Music, videos and calls can be better heard and experience the full picture.

Storage: MicroSD slot allows up to 1TB of additional storage of apps, photos, and files.

Water resistance: IP52 certification has been certified against light dust and splashes.

Secure unlocking: Rapidly mounted fingerprint sensor on the side is convenient and secure.

Lava Blaze 2 5G

Lava Blaze 2 5G can be bought at a price of Rs 8,999 and has a display of 6.56-inch HD with IPS LCD and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor with 4GB of memory or 6GB and a 128GB or 1TB storage capacity. The phone has a primary camera of 50MP and secondary camera of 8 MP. Android 13 is almost a stock-based experience with smooth software, and Android 14 will be released with two years of security patches. Its 5,000mAh battery that is 18W charge is the final addition to the package which is affordable and appealing to low-end buyers who desire a phone which is clean and functional.

Specification Details Display 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 720 x 1600 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) RAM & Storage 4GB or 6GB RAM; 64GB or 128GB internal storage; expandable up to 1TB via microSD Rear Camera Dual: 50MP main sensor + 0.08MP secondary (LED flash, HDR) Front Camera 8MP with screen flash Operating System Android 13 (near stock), with Android 14 update planned Battery 5000mAh, 18W fast charging Durability — Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, FM Radio Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Dimensions & Weight 164.2 x 76 x 8.45 mm, 203g Extras Ring Light on rear camera for alerts and notifications Colours Black, White, Blue, Lavender

What makes it special under the category of 5G phone under Rs10000?

Affordable 5G connectivity: Provides high-speed and reliable 5G internet connectivity to stream, download, and play games.

Smooth display: The 6.56 inch HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate IPS LCD has a smooth display and provides easy viewing.

Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset: Can cope with day-to-day operations with ease, yet is power efficient, which leads to a good battery life.

Big 5000mAh battery: This one has a long day of use and even supports 18W fast charging to ensure you are always ready and charged.

Clean Android: Near-stock Android 13 that incurs minimal bloatware and better performance, and an assured upgrade to the Android 14 and frequent security updates.

Special ring light feature: The back ring light informs the users about alerts, charging status, and calls, improving its usability.

Good camera at the value: The main camera is 50MP, which takes good photos, and the front camera is 8MP, which is a good choice to take a selfie and make a video call.

Storage: 1TB and expandable to microSD cards, which is gigantic when it comes to storage capacity.

Fingerprint sensor: Fingerprint sensor on the side is fast and secure to unlock.

Lightweight and easy to carry: It weighs 203g and is a comfortable phone to use in everyday life.

Motorola Moto G35 5G

A good 5G smartphone option under Rs 10,000 that is not on your current list is the Motorola Moto G35 5G. It offers reliable 5G connectivity with a clean Android experience. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and runs Android 12, upgradable to Android 13.

The Moto G35 features a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. This model balances clean software, decent performance, and 5G connectivity for users seeking a budget-friendly option under Rs 10,000.

Specification Details Display 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 1000 nits peak brightness Processor Unisoc T760 Octa-core (1x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3x Cortex-A76 & 4x Cortex-A55), 6nm process RAM & Storage 4GB RAM + RAM Boost (virtual RAM); 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD Rear Cameras Dual: 50MP main (f/1.8, PDAF) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120° FOV) Front Camera 16MP (f/2.5) Operating System Android 14 with My UX Battery 5000mAh with 18W TurboPower fast charging Audio Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 5G (12 5G bands in India), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Durability IP52 dust and splash resistance Dimensions & Weight 166.3 x 76 x 7.8 mm; 188g Colour Options Guava Red, Leaf Green, Midnight Black

What makes it special under the category of 5G phone under Rs10000?

Wide 5G coverage: 12 5G bands in India, which provides high-speed and reliable connectivity to the majority of networks and coverage areas. This futureproofs your phone to new 5G coverage.

Bright and smooth screen: 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refreshing rate and a gorilla glass 3 provide enhanced bright and sharp images and comfortable user interactions.

Powerful cameras in the segment: The 50MP main camera with PDAF and an 8MP ultrawide camera provide the segment with excellent photo versatility. The 16MP selfie camera will be very good when it comes to making high-quality video calls and taking selfies.

Enhanced and optimised chipset: The Unisoc T760 supports easy multitasking and an effective day-to-day use with reasonable battery life.

Several hours of battery life: 5000mAh capacity lasts all day, and 18W TurboPower charging reduces downtime.

High-quality audio: Dolby Atmos stereo speakers will offer immersive audio to both media and calls.

Durability: The IP52 score covers the phone against dust and the light splashes, which is reassuring when used on an everyday basis.

Fast and easy unlocking: Side fingerprint sensor and face unlock are two new ways of gaining access in a quick and secure manner.

Which phone is the best 5G phone under Rs10000?

Redmi A4 is the most suitable phone when you wish to have a big, smooth 120Hz screen and decent performance to use media and play light games. It also offers software updates which are permanent which is good in the case of the user who requires a phone that can last more.

Lava Blaze 2 5G is the right phone in case you want almost full-fledged Android with a bare-bone interface and a guaranteed update. It also suits individuals who prefer a special design feature in that it has a ring light.

You are looking to get a product that better supports you in terms of durability, military toughness, and high battery life, iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is made with you in mind. It has no problem with gaming and multitasking, and so it is perfect with power users and individuals who prefer rugged build quality.

The display of Poco M7 5G has 120Hz, stereo speakers, and a good camera arrangement. It is also ideal in the hands of the users who desire a cheap multimedia phone with excellent overall performance.

In case the clean Android experience, good camera performance, and wide coverage of the 5G band are the most important features, Moto G35 5G is an excellent option. It is simple and easy to use on a daily basis and has good network coverage, which suits the general daily smartphone users.

Conclusion

All these phones have 5G in the future-proof connectivity. The compromises on these budget options are no longer made on the features. Decent performance, long battery life, good cameras, and smooth displays can all be expected by the customers at under Rs 10000. This is why it is a good moment to purchase a smartphone without having to strangle the wallet.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.