Poco M7 Plus 5G: Now available in New 4GB RAM variant in India

It seems that the Poco M7 Plus 5G is currently one of the most popular relatively affordable 5G smartphones since it was launched in India in August, and this time, a new 4GB RAM model with a limited edition is launched. Scheduled to be sold only through Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale, at which the earliest will be available to Flipkart Plus and Black members on September 22, the new variant will provide all the core features of Poco, and its proven hardware at even a lower price, which is likely to be below Rs11000 throughout the festive sale season.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Most affordable battery smartphone

The new step that Poco is taking is aimed at budget conscious customers who wish to have large features but with a small price tag. The 4GB RAM model supplements the currently available 6GB and 8GB models, so the M7 Plus 5G line is one of the most all-round models in its category. The phone is available in bright colours such as the Aqua Blue, Carbon Black and Chrome Silver and has a combination of style and offered practical value at a price that would not make buyers spend too much money.

Poco M7 Plus: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.9-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 px), LCD, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 (6nm), Adreno 619 GPU RAM + Storage 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2, expandable to 1TB OS Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 Rear Camera 50MP primary + secondary AI camera Front Camera 8MP selfie Battery 7,000mAh silicon-carbon, 33W fast charging, 18W reverse charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C Design/Durability IP64 water/dust resistant, Infrared sensor Colour Options Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, Chrome Silver

Poco M7 Plus: User benefits

The massive 7,000mAh Battery has a long life cycle of use on one charge, perfect when playing games, streamlining, and taking significant amounts of use without recharging constantly.

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC is making sure that its products perform smoother and reliable in terms of multitasking, gaming, and using apps, without lagging in their price bracket.

Full HD+ Display 6.9-inch 144Hz Refresh Rate and rich and vivid display images provide improved quality visuals and smooth scrolling, which improve the gaming and video playback quality.

FMFSS IP64 Rating and Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor are convenient and durable as they offer fast access to the devices and shield them against dust and splashes.

The 50Mp AI-Enhanced Camera System works out clear and detailed images in a variety of light scenarios and will attract photography enthusiasts with a limited budget.

Android 15 based on Latest HyperOS 2.0 provides a clean and current user interface with assured software updates and security patches, to last long and give peace of mind.

Affordable Pricing and Festival Sale Discounts transform this phone into a great value offer as long as Big Billion Days offered by Flipkart, which focuses on buyers with limited income and need premium functions.

Poco M7 Plus 5G has been one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market with the introduction of the new 4GB RAM variant. High-capacity battery combined with good-rounded capabilities, prospectus software, and reduced prices makes it a perfect option to anyone who is interested in upgrading during the festival season. There are even limited-time launch offers that start on September 22, and this battery and performance powerhouse may become the most affordable smartphone to pick in 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.