iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Which budget smartphone is better?

The iQOO has introduced two excellent affordable smartphones, including the iQOO Z10x and iQOO Z10 Lite, both of which have been positioned as smartphone budget-friendly brands in the market. They are similar in many aspects but main differences between them are display, performance, camera and battery. So, here is the detailed comparison of the iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite to assist you to choose the more relevant device to your purposes. Read further to know all the details!

iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Design and display

The design of the two phones is rather practical with minor differences in the colour variety and size as the smartphones are made to fit the needs of those who appreciate a decent design. iQOO Z10x comes in different colours, in Ultramarine and Titanium variants making it seem and look more modern and sleek, which will also attract the people looking at more classical, some might say less eye catching, designs. It feels solid to the hand with a weight of 204 grams which provides the reassuring weight without being too heavy.

Conversely, iQOO Z10 Lite has a little more colour, the Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour themes for those who like their gadget to have a bit of audacity to their presentation. It weighs a slight 202 grams compared to 30 grams in the Z10 Lite hence a little easier to hold with comfort. In spite of these minor variations, the two phones almost have the same size and shape making them comfortable and easy to use and the different colour tones available to buyers all adds to having a personal touch of getting an item with the colour scheme that best suits them.

Feature iQOO Z10x iQOO Z10 Lite Colours Ultramarine, Titanium, Ocean Blue Cyber Green, Titanium Blue Dimensions (mm) 165.7 x 76.3 x 8.1 167.3 x 76.95 x 8.19 Weight 204 g 202 g Display Size 6.72-inch IPS LCD 6.74-inch LCD Resolution Full HD+ 1080 x 2408 pixels HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz Brightness Up to 1050 nits Up to 1000 nits

The Z10x offers a sharper and smoother viewing experience with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Z10 Lite’s slightly larger screen has a lower resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Performance

The Z10x obviously wins the performance department and thus it will be the better alternative to individuals who need their smartphones to be fast and responsive. Z10x is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with its powerful 2.5GHz octa-core CPU, there will be no need to worry about hanging during multitasking or opening an app, or even processing intensive tasks, such as gaming or video editing, among others. It also has a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU that boosts graphical output in terms of faster frame rates and quality visual rendering, especially when playing games or watching videos.

Conversely, Z10 Light includes the underpowered Dimensity 6300 chipset that comes with a 2.4GHz octa-core CPU and a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics processor. Although the Z10 Lite can perform most of the tasks expected of it, its raw processing capacity and graphic ability are not in the comfort of the Z10x. This disparity is seen in benchmark scores, with the Z10x scoring far and away higher, and as a consequence a better smartphone choice among power users, or gamers, or anyone who places an emphasis on a faster and more fluid smartphone experience

Feature iQOO Z10x iQOO Z10 Lite Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) CPU Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G615 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 6GB / 8GB / 12GB (expandable virtually by 6GB) 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (expandable virtually by 4GB) Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) 128GB / 256GB (expandable via microSD) AnTuTu Score ~644,717 ~433,000

The Z10x’s higher RAM options and faster chipset deliver significantly better performance, ideal for gaming and multitasking.

iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Cameras

Both the phones have a dual camera on the backside which is a 50MP primary camera with 2MP depth sensor that enables the user to get good detailed images as well as good background blur in the portrait image. Nevertheless, the iQOO Z10x makes a significant breakthrough, as it implements Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to its main camera. OIS is a major boost since it nullifies hand shake effects and slight movements made during shooting which makes the picture more awake, clearer especially in low light or when shooting videos on the move. This implies that the Z10x will have less object blur and an overall improved performance in poor conditions than the Z10 Lite because it does not have an OIS.

The other aspect making the two models different is the front camera arrangement. Its front-facing camera is 8MP, giving even more details and quality to selfies and video calls. Conversely, the front camera in the Z10 Lite has 5 megapixels and although this is sufficient to meet essential requirements, it might not be as sharp or accurate about color as its counterpart. The differences are that the Z10x is now a more interesting device to photography enthusiasts or those who expect stability and the high quality of imaging with their smartphone.

Feature iQOO Z10x iQOO Z10 Lite Rear Camera 50MP (wide, PDAF, OIS) + 2MP depth 50MP (wide, PDAF) + 2MP depth Front Camera 8MP 5MP Video Recording 4K @ 30fps 1080p @ 30fps

The Z10x offers a better selfie experience and more stable photos and videos.

iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Battery and charging

In terms of battery and charging, the iQOO Z10x and Z10 Lite can both keep up with decent battery life, although the former has the slight advantage in storage and charging speed. It has a powerful 6500mAh battery which makes it durable even to our heavy net users who stream, game or multitask the whole day. On the other hand, the Z10 Lite contains a marginally less 6000mAh battery, which will easily provide sufficient use cases but might not perform as well during extreme settings as the Z10x.

Another aspect in which Z10x excels is the charging speed. It has 44W Flash Charge which means one can quickly charge the battery and reduce downtime in case you always feel on the move and have no time to take a break to charge the phone. Although still supporting fast charging, the Z10 Lite has a slower charging rate (15W), which makes the charging process longer. The two devices also support reverse charging with which they can serve as an emergency power source to other gadgets. In general, both phones offer decent battery life, but with the cheaper 4200 mAh and faster charging speed, Z10x has a chance to be a more popular model for power users who expect more of the device.

Feature iQOO Z10x iQOO Z10 Lite Battery Capacity 6500mAh 6000mAh Charging Speed 44W Flash Charge 15W Fast Charging Reverse Charging Yes Yes

The Z10x supports faster charging, reducing downtime significantly.

iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Price and verdict

Model Starting Price (INR) iQOO Z10x Rs13,498 iQOO Z10 Lite Rs9,999

With an entry-level price of Rs 9999, the iQOO Z10 Lite is a great choice of device both to casual users and those who find the manufacturers with the highest price to be less relevant with necessary features of essential battery life and decent 5G connectivity. It has a large battery capacity of 6000mAh, which means that one can easily spend an entire day with it without having to top it up frequently, even when using it to browse, stream, message, and use social media. When combined with 5G, it provides seamless internet speeds and a better network connection, so it is ready to achieve faster data needs in the future. Although the performance of the device cannot be compared to the extreme processing speed, increased resolution of displays, and additional camera features offered by high-end models, the Z10 Lite provides a decent level of functioning in everyday tasks, which makes it an affordable and reasonable option of users who are not satisfied with paying the high price, preferring to have reliable functionality instead.

iQOO Z10x Vs iQOO Z10 Lite: Which one is better?

iQOO Z10x, meanwhile, is the better choice with a crisp display, good processor and more stable camera, at a cheaper price. But, in case you are interested in a cheap device with good performance and a good battery life, iQOO Z10 Lite is a good option. The decision is yours, and you should select it based on your budget and features that are the most important to you.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.