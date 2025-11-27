Best Black Friday deals: How to get an iPhone 16 for under Rs 40000?

The iPhone 16 has come out as an awesome bargain price in this Black Friday sale season. In case you do not desire to purchase the latest iPhone 17, but are in need of an upgrade at a lower cost, now will be the right moment to purchase an iPhone 16. We can only do this by using the Black Friday deals in the right way. The iPhone 16 is offered at reduced prices by all e-commerce brands, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital as exchange bonuses, bank advantages, and promotion offers. And the iPhone 16 has come down to as low as under Rs.40000 becoming a replacement to the new iPhone 17. Grab the deals before the stocks run out.

Flipkart Black Friday deals

Flipkart is also providing very aggressive terms and its exchange value goes up to Rs 57,400 in the old smartphones. The platform charges iPhone 16 at Rs69,900. The exchange value of trading an iPhone 15 with 128GB storage in excellent condition with the original box is Rs27,450, which effectively adds up to Rs 41,550. With the fire sale of iPhone 16 at a minimum of Rs 4,000 cashback along with Flipkart, the buyers will be able to successfully acquire the iPhone 16 below Rs 40,000- a good deal considering a buyer who is retiring their old iPhones.

Black Friday Deals on Amazon: iPhone 16

Amazon has stocked the iPhone 16 at Rs 66,900 which is an instant discount of Rs13,000 against the initial price. The actual savings are unlocked by using the exchange programs whereby the buyers would be able to earn up to Rs47, 650 of exchange value on older devices. To illustrate, selling an iPhone 15 in good condition (no scratches on the body or screen) with 128GB of storage will fetch about Rs30,250 in exchange credit. This reduces the effective price to Rs 36,650. When the bank offers of Amazon are included, which offer up to an extra Rs4000 amount of saving, the overall discount becomes even greater, and the iPhone 16 becomes an incredibly cheap option.

Black Friday Deals: Croma's Sub-Rs 40000 guarantee

Croma is already promoting the iPhone 16 with an effective price of Rs 39,990 making it the lowest priced among other key retailers. The device will be priced at Rs 66,490 which is a covert discount of Rs13,410. The strategy employed by Croma includes piling up various offers: certain bank promotions up to as much as Rs4,000, exchange bonus of older machines, and applicable discount vouchers. This stratified strategy makes sure that the buyers can attain the effective price of Rs 39,990 without compromising the quality and authenticity with the help of a licensed retailer.

iPhone 16: Specifications

The iPhone 16 has a powerful processor with increased RAM that provides a smooth performance of the phone in its daily use, gaming, and artistic applications.

The camera system is a dual, where the main sensor is a 48MP Fusion with optical image stabilisation and the ultra-wide sensor is a 12MP and has autofocus, which is a first on the base iPhone models. The iPhone 16 also has Apple Intelligence that delivers productivity and creativity with the help of artificial intelligence. The special camera button provides a convenience of snapping a photo and video on the fly.

Although the iPhone 17 makes headlines because it is the new product of the company, the iPhone 16 is providing tremendous value because of its price, which is almost half of that of the iPhone 17. The difference in performance between generations is not huge in the majority of users, and the camera system of the iPhone 16 is not inferior. The iPhone 16 priced below Rs 40,000 is one of the best smartphone deals of the year to those who have low incomes who want Apple ecosystem but cannot afford its flagship pricing.

Get the most during the Black Friday sales

In order to achieve the best effective price of iPhone 16, the following steps might be taken into consideration: assess the condition and model of your old phone in order to determine the exchange value, compare the exchange rate on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma, see the bank discounts applied to the types of payment you want to make, and use any available coupon codes before checkout. The effect of these factors can lead to price reduction considerably below Rs 40,000.

The Black Friday iPhone 16 savings are the uncommon blend of manufacturer pricing, retailer competition and seasonal offers one will have an unparalleled chance to obtain the quality and ecosystem of Apple at a mid-range pricing point.



