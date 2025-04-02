The new iPhone 16e from Apple is a budget-friendly smartphone. It is believed that it stands out with its 48MP main camera system. But what if you want more from your camera? Now the iPhone has its own ecosystem and undoubtedly it is the best. But the iPhone is not the best in all aspects. There are several phones out there that offer even more impressive camera setups. And to know how these camera setups are better than the new iPhone 16e’s camera, read further. Here are the 5 top smartphones with cameras better than the iPhone 16e. From Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Oneplus 12.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

One of those phones is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. This budget flagship model gives you a range of lens choices with its camera system. That includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. That's a triple-lens setup that gives you more camera flexibility than the iPhone 16e's single lens. And with AI technology and various photo editing features at your fingertips, you can capture and edit photos with ease.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R has a triple-camera array that leaves the iPhone 16e's single camera in the dust. You get a 50MP main camera (Sony LYT-700 sensor), a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. That means you can take panoramic pictures and close-up macro images with ease. The iPhone 16e, on the hand, relies on digital zoom-and the lack of that 3x optical zoom feature.

Vivo X200

The Vivo X200 stands out with its advanced camera specifications. You get a 50MP triple camera setup with Zeiss optics and T* lens coating. That combination of high-resolution sensors and premium optic lenses should give you images with better clarity and more vibrant colors than the iPhone 16e.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 takes its camera game to the next level with a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system. That partnership between camera manufacturers delivers superior image quality and advanced color science. You get a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Hasselblad tuning produces better natural colors and detailed portraits.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Last but not least, there's the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. This top Motorola model gives you access to different shooting modes with its camera system. That includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP front-facing camera. That's a superior camera setup to the iPhone 16e-and one that delivers better resolution performance across every camera lens.

The iPhone 16e does introduce a 48MP camera-and its multiple specialized lenses combined with high megapixel resolution do allow users to achieve better image versatility and potentially generate superior results. But if you want to push the boundaries of what your smartphone camera can do, these five phones are definitely worth considering.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.