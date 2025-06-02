When it comes to smartphones, the competition between Apple and Android phones has never been fiercer. Apple keeps its reputation with the iPhone 16, even as other leading Android phones are introducing new standards to the market. Galaxy phones like the new Samsung Galaxy S25+, Vivo phones like the Vivo X200, Xiaomi phones such as the Xiaomi 15, Oppo phones with the OPPO Find X8 and OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 13 are getting attention. Not only do these Android phones compete with iPhone 16, in several key places, they lead the way, so many choose them. Read further to know Why do these Android camera phones beat the iPhone 16?

Android camera phones Vs iPhone 16

Here is the detailed information about the Android camera phones that beat the iPhone 16.

Android camera phones: Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 has a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 48MP ultrawide lens. It costs Rs 79,999 on Flipkart. With features like Pixel Shift, Ultra-HDR, and 4K video, it's a smartphone that prioritises photography and should be taken into consideration in 2025 as an alternative to the iPhone 16.

Feature Google Pixel 9 Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.3-inch OLED, FHD+ (1080x2424), 60–120Hz, 1800 nits peak 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak Processor Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage Options 128GB, 256GB (no expansion) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (no expansion) Rear Cameras 50MP main (f/1.68, OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide (f/1.7) 48MP main (sensor-shift OIS) + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 10.5MP 12MP Battery 4700mAh, 45W fast charging, wireless charging 3561mAh, 30W fast charging, 25W MagSafe wireless Operating System Android 14 iOS 18 Dimensions 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 198g 170g IP Rating IP68 IP68 5G Support Yes (mmWave in US), dual SIM Yes, eSIM, dual SIM Other Features Face Unlock, In-display fingerprint, UWB, Wi-Fi 7 Face ID, Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB, Wi-Fi 7 Colours Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, Wintergreen Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price (India) ₹74,999 (256GB) Rs.70,000–Rs.80,000 (256GB, approx.)

While the Pixel 9 comes with an extra big battery, more memory and a sharper ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 16 is lighter weight and has Apple’s newest technology and features. Both models offer powerful features, are water-resistant and connect fast, yet their camera tech and ecosystem choices are not the same.

Android camera phones: OnePlus 13

This device which sells for Rs 69,998, offers a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, is equipped with a Hasselblad-powered 50MP triple camera and has up to 1TB of storage. Because the phone has a powerful 6000mAh battery and records 8K videos, it makes a great alternative to the iPhone 16 in 2025.

Feature OnePlus 13 Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 3168x1440, 120Hz LTPO, 4500 nits peak 6.1-inch OLED, 1179x2556, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) Apple A18 Bionic RAM 12GB / 16GB / 24GB 8GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (no expansion) Rear Cameras 50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP 12MP Battery 6000mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless Larger than previous gen, fast charging Operating System Android 15 (OxygenOS 15) iOS 18 Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 210–213g (depending on finish) ~170g IP Rating IP68 / IP69 IP68 Biometrics Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint, face unlock Face ID Build Glass/Leather back, aluminum frame, flat display Glass front/back, aluminum frame Colours Black, White, Blue, Obsidian, Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price (India, base) ₹69,999 (12GB+256GB) Rs.79,990 (128GB)

With the OnePlus 13, you get a larger, more brilliant screen, a bigger battery that charges fast, more RAM and storage choices (with further options) and a versatile triple camera that uses a 50MP sensor. It responds by offering the A18 chip, a trimmed and lighter structure and a streamlined iOS setup. The OnePlus 13 offers better price and specifications than the iPhone 16 which stands out for its improved software and link to Apple’s other services.

Android camera phones: Oppo Find X8

The Oppo Find X8, which retails for Rs 68,999 on Flipkart, has a triple 50MP camera system with Hasselblad-tuned ultrawide, wide, and 3x periscope zoom lenses. In addition, it has a sharp 32MP 4K front camera, Dolby Vision, and 4K video, making it a photography-focused choice above the iPhone 16 in 2025.

Feature OPPO Find X8 Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.59-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED, 1256x2760, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, Ceramic Shield Peak Brightness 4500 nits 2000 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (Octa-core, up to 3.63 GHz) Apple A18 Bionic RAM 12GB / 16GB 8GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable) Rear Cameras 50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple camera, 4K@60fps 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP, 4K@60fps 12MP Battery 5630mAh, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Larger than last gen, fast charging Operating System Android 15 iOS 18 Build/Protection Gorilla Glass, MIL-STD 810H, IP68/IP69 Ceramic Shield, Aluminium, IP68 Dimensions/Weight ~193g 170g 5G Support Yes Yes Other Features MIL-STD 810H rugged, 87% screen-to-body, 1.2m drop protection Dynamic Island, Face ID, UWB, MagSafe Colours Dazzling Blue, Dill, Grey Mist, Black Oyster Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price (India, base) ₹61,999 (12GB+256GB) Rs.79,990 (128GB)

The OPPO Find X8 comes with a big and brighter screen, higher refresh rate, big battery with super-fast charging, lots of RAM and three 50MP cameras. The iPhone 16 has a lighter body, a new A18 chip, runs on Apple’s iOS and offers Dynamic Island and MagSafe as exclusive extras. Both devices are considered premium flagships, but OPPO Find X8 is stronger in hardware and features, while the iPhone 16 beats it in software and its well-known ecosystem.

Android camera phones: Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 is a Leica-optimized triple-camera device that retails for Rs 64,999 on Amazon. It has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary sensor, a 50MP 2.6x zoom telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. With support for 8K HDR and Dolby Vision, it's a great camera gadget to choose in 2025 over the iPhone 16.

Feature Xiaomi 15 Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED, 2670x1200, 120Hz, 3200 nits peak, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak, Ceramic Shield Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, up to 4.32GHz) Apple A18 Bionic RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0, non-expandable) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable) Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto, 8K video Dual: 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP, 4K video 12MP Battery 5240mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging ~3500mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless Operating System Android 15, HyperOS 2 iOS 18 Build/Protection Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68, 191g, 8.08mm thick Ceramic Shield, IP68, ~170g, 7.8mm thick Biometrics In-display ultrasonic fingerprint, face unlock Face ID Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR, USB-C 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, MagSafe, USB-C Special Features AI features, MIL-STD 810H rugged, Always-on Display Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB Colours Black, White, Green, Liquid Silver Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price (India, base) ₹64,998 (12GB+512GB) Rs.79,990 (128GB)

The display on the Xiaomi 15 is brighter and runs at a higher refresh rate, the battery is larger and charges faster, the amount of RAM is higher and there’s a 50MP triple camera on board. Its lightweight body, the newest A18 chip and Dynamic Island and MagSafe features from iOS are available on the iPhone 16. Although both are top models, Xiaomi 15 comes with more hardware at a better price, but the iPhone 16 is better known for its software and Apple ecosystem.

Android camera phones: Vivo X200

The multipurpose triple 50MP camera arrangement of the Vivo X200, which retails for Rs 65,999, includes an ultrawide shooter, a telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a primary lens with OIS. When combined with a 32MP 4K front camera and Zeiss optics, it's a potent photography phone that can be preferred above the iPhone 16 in 2025.

Feature Vivo X200 Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800x1260, 120Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (Octa-core, up to 3.626 GHz) Apple A18 Bionic RAM 12GB / 16GB 8GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable) Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP main (f/1.57) + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide Dual: 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 32MP (f/2.0) 12MP Battery 5800mAh, 90W fast charging, no wireless charging ~3500mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless Operating System Android 15 (Origin OS 5) iOS 18 Dimensions 160.27 x 74.81 x 7.99 mm 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm Weight 197g ~170g IP Rating IP69 IP68 Biometrics In-display fingerprint sensor Face ID Build/Protection Glass front/back, IP69, Gorilla Glass, MIL-STD 810H Ceramic Shield, Aluminum, IP68 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, Dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, MagSafe, USB-C Special Features MIL-STD 810H rugged, 4K@60fps video (front & rear), Temp sensor Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB Colours Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White, Sapphire Blue Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price (India, base) ₹65,999 (12GB+256GB) Rs.79,990 (128GB)

Vivo chose to make the X200 special by using a larger, faster display, a larger battery with very quick charging, extra RAM and a triple 50MP camera system, along with a sturdy IP69 rating. The iPhone 16 is the thinnest and lightest model yet, comes with the A18 chip, wireless charging and only offers Dynamic Island and MagSafe through iOS. Both high-end models, but the Vivo X200 comes with more hardware and the iPhone 16 is superior in terms of software features and Apple’s integrated system.

Android camera phones: Samsung Galaxy S25+

A 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with Super Steady video are all included in the Samsung Galaxy S25+, which retails for Rs 99,999. With capabilities for HDR10+ and 8K recording, it's a powerful camera phone that can outperform the iPhone 16 in 2025.

Feature Samsung Galaxy S25+ Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED, 3120x1440 (QHD+), 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, 2000 nits, Ceramic Shield Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (4.47 GHz Octa-core) Apple A18 Bionic RAM 12GB 8GB Storage Options 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0, non-expandable) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable) Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x OIS) Dual: 48MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide Front Camera 12MP (4K@60fps) 12MP Battery 4900mAh, 45W fast charging, 15W wireless, reverse wireless ~3500mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless Operating System Android 15 (One UI 7), 7 years OS/security updates iOS 18 Build/Protection Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68, 190g, 7.3mm Aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68, 170g, 7.8mm Biometrics In-display fingerprint, face unlock Face ID Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2, NFC, UWB 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, MagSafe, USB-C Special Features AI Mobile (Google Gemini), Photo/Notes/Drawing Assist, Circle to Search, 8K video, 7 years updates Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB Colours Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price (India, base) ₹99,999 (12GB+256GB) Rs.79,990 (128GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ has a bigger and higher resolution screen, a faster refresh rate, more RAM, a bigger battery, fast and reverse wireless charging and three cameras that can be used for different shooting scenarios. Apple has made the iPhone 16 lighter, placed the A18 chip inside for faster performance and launched Dynamic Island and MagSafe for its exclusive iOS. Both are top models, yet the S25+ is valued for hardware and how long it lasts, compared to the iPhone 16 which is better at software and has a strong ecosystem.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.