Why do these Android camera phones beat the iPhone 16?

When it comes to smartphones, the competition between Apple and Android phones has never been fiercer. Read further to know Why do these Android camera phones beat the iPhone 16?

Preeti Anand
Why do these Android camera phones beat the iPhone 16

When it comes to smartphones, the competition between Apple and Android phones has never been fiercer. Apple keeps its reputation with the iPhone 16, even as other leading Android phones are introducing new standards to the market. Galaxy phones like the new Samsung Galaxy S25+, Vivo phones like the Vivo X200, Xiaomi phones such as the Xiaomi 15, Oppo phones with the OPPO Find X8 and OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 13 are getting attention. Not only do these Android phones compete with iPhone 16, in several key places, they lead the way, so many choose them. Read further to know Why do these Android camera phones beat the iPhone 16?

 

Android camera phones Vs  iPhone 16

Here is the detailed information about the Android camera phones that beat the iPhone 16.

 

Android camera phones: Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 has a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 48MP ultrawide lens. It costs Rs 79,999 on Flipkart. With features like Pixel Shift, Ultra-HDR, and 4K video, it's a smartphone that prioritises photography and should be taken into consideration in 2025 as an alternative to the iPhone 16.

 

Feature

Google Pixel 9

Apple iPhone 16

Display

6.3-inch OLED, FHD+ (1080x2424), 60–120Hz, 1800 nits peak

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak

Processor

Google Tensor G4

Apple A18

RAM

12GB

8GB

Storage Options

128GB, 256GB (no expansion)

128GB, 256GB, 512GB (no expansion)

Rear Cameras

50MP main (f/1.68, OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide (f/1.7)

48MP main (sensor-shift OIS) + 12MP ultrawide

Front Camera

10.5MP

12MP

Battery

4700mAh, 45W fast charging, wireless charging

3561mAh, 30W fast charging, 25W MagSafe wireless

Operating System

Android 14

iOS 18

Dimensions

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

198g

170g

IP Rating

IP68

IP68

5G Support

Yes (mmWave in US), dual SIM

Yes, eSIM, dual SIM

Other Features

Face Unlock, In-display fingerprint, UWB, Wi-Fi 7

Face ID, Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB, Wi-Fi 7

Colours

Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, Wintergreen

Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Price (India)

₹74,999 (256GB)

Rs.70,000–Rs.80,000 (256GB, approx.)

 

While the Pixel 9 comes with an extra big battery, more memory and a sharper ultra-wide camera, the iPhone 16 is lighter weight and has Apple’s newest technology and features. Both models offer powerful features, are water-resistant and connect fast, yet their camera tech and ecosystem choices are not the same.

 

Android camera phones: OnePlus 13

This device which sells for Rs 69,998, offers a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, is equipped with a Hasselblad-powered 50MP triple camera and has up to 1TB of storage. Because the phone has a powerful 6000mAh battery and records 8K videos, it makes a great alternative to the iPhone 16 in 2025.

 

Feature

OnePlus 13

Apple iPhone 16

Display

6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 3168x1440, 120Hz LTPO, 4500 nits peak

6.1-inch OLED, 1179x2556, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)

Apple A18 Bionic

RAM

12GB / 16GB / 24GB

8GB

Storage Options

256GB / 512GB / 1TB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD)

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (no expansion)

Rear Cameras

50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide

48MP main + 12MP ultrawide

Front Camera

32MP

12MP

Battery

6000mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless

Larger than previous gen, fast charging

Operating System

Android 15 (OxygenOS 15)

iOS 18

Dimensions

162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

210–213g (depending on finish)

~170g

IP Rating

IP68 / IP69

IP68

Biometrics

Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint, face unlock

Face ID

Build

Glass/Leather back, aluminum frame, flat display

Glass front/back, aluminum frame

Colours

Black, White, Blue, Obsidian, Arctic Dawn, Midnight Ocean

Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Price (India, base)

₹69,999 (12GB+256GB)

Rs.79,990 (128GB)

 

With the OnePlus 13, you get a larger, more brilliant screen, a bigger battery that charges fast, more RAM and storage choices (with further options) and a versatile triple camera that uses a 50MP sensor. It responds by offering the A18 chip, a trimmed and lighter structure and a streamlined iOS setup. The OnePlus 13 offers better price and specifications than the iPhone 16 which stands out for its improved software and link to Apple’s other services.

 

Android camera phones: Oppo Find X8

The Oppo Find X8, which retails for Rs 68,999 on Flipkart, has a triple 50MP camera system with Hasselblad-tuned ultrawide, wide, and 3x periscope zoom lenses. In addition, it has a sharp 32MP 4K front camera, Dolby Vision, and 4K video, making it a photography-focused choice above the iPhone 16 in 2025.

 

Feature

OPPO Find X8

Apple iPhone 16

Display

6.59-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED, 1256x2760, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, Ceramic Shield

Peak Brightness

4500 nits

2000 nits

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (Octa-core, up to 3.63 GHz)

Apple A18 Bionic

RAM

12GB / 16GB

8GB

Storage Options

256GB / 512GB (non-expandable)

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable)

Rear Cameras

50MP + 50MP + 50MP triple camera, 4K@60fps

48MP main + 12MP ultrawide

Front Camera

32MP, 4K@60fps

12MP

Battery

5630mAh, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

Larger than last gen, fast charging

Operating System

Android 15

iOS 18

Build/Protection

Gorilla Glass, MIL-STD 810H, IP68/IP69

Ceramic Shield, Aluminium, IP68

Dimensions/Weight

~193g

170g

5G Support

Yes

Yes

Other Features

MIL-STD 810H rugged, 87% screen-to-body, 1.2m drop protection

Dynamic Island, Face ID, UWB, MagSafe

Colours

Dazzling Blue, Dill, Grey Mist, Black Oyster

Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Price (India, base)

₹61,999 (12GB+256GB)

Rs.79,990 (128GB)

 

The OPPO Find X8 comes with a big and brighter screen, higher refresh rate, big battery with super-fast charging, lots of RAM and three 50MP cameras. The iPhone 16 has a lighter body, a new A18 chip, runs on Apple’s iOS and offers Dynamic Island and MagSafe as exclusive extras. Both devices are considered premium flagships, but OPPO Find X8 is stronger in hardware and features, while the iPhone 16 beats it in software and its well-known ecosystem.

 

Android camera phones: Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 is a Leica-optimized triple-camera device that retails for Rs 64,999 on Amazon. It has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary sensor, a 50MP 2.6x zoom telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. With support for 8K HDR and Dolby Vision, it's a great camera gadget to choose in 2025 over the iPhone 16.

 

Feature

Xiaomi 15

Apple iPhone 16

Display

6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED, 2670x1200, 120Hz, 3200 nits peak, Gorilla Glass Victus

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, 2000 nits peak, Ceramic Shield

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm, up to 4.32GHz)

Apple A18 Bionic

RAM

12GB LPDDR5X

8GB

Storage Options

256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0, non-expandable)

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable)

Rear Cameras

Triple: 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto, 8K video

Dual: 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide

Front Camera

32MP, 4K video

12MP

Battery

5240mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless charging

~3500mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless

Operating System

Android 15, HyperOS 2

iOS 18

Build/Protection

Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68, 191g, 8.08mm thick

Ceramic Shield, IP68, ~170g, 7.8mm thick

Biometrics

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint, face unlock

Face ID

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR, USB-C

5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, MagSafe, USB-C

Special Features

AI features, MIL-STD 810H rugged, Always-on Display

Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB

Colours

Black, White, Green, Liquid Silver

Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Price (India, base)

₹64,998 (12GB+512GB)

Rs.79,990 (128GB)

 

The display on the Xiaomi 15 is brighter and runs at a higher refresh rate, the battery is larger and charges faster, the amount of RAM is higher and there’s a 50MP triple camera on board. Its lightweight body, the newest A18 chip and Dynamic Island and MagSafe features from iOS are available on the iPhone 16. Although both are top models, Xiaomi 15 comes with more hardware at a better price, but the iPhone 16 is better known for its software and Apple ecosystem.

 

Android camera phones: Vivo X200

The multipurpose triple 50MP camera arrangement of the Vivo X200, which retails for Rs 65,999, includes an ultrawide shooter, a telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a primary lens with OIS. When combined with a 32MP 4K front camera and Zeiss optics, it's a potent photography phone that can be preferred above the iPhone 16 in 2025.

 

Feature

Vivo X200

Apple iPhone 16

Display

6.67-inch AMOLED, 2800x1260, 120Hz, 20:9 aspect ratio

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 (Octa-core, up to 3.626 GHz)

Apple A18 Bionic

RAM

12GB / 16GB

8GB

Storage Options

256GB / 512GB (non-expandable)

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable)

Rear Cameras

Triple: 50MP main (f/1.57) + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide

Dual: 48MP main + 12MP ultrawide

Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0)

12MP

Battery

5800mAh, 90W fast charging, no wireless charging

~3500mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless

Operating System

Android 15 (Origin OS 5)

iOS 18

Dimensions

160.27 x 74.81 x 7.99 mm

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

197g

~170g

IP Rating

IP69

IP68

Biometrics

In-display fingerprint sensor

Face ID

Build/Protection

Glass front/back, IP69, Gorilla Glass, MIL-STD 810H

Ceramic Shield, Aluminum, IP68

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, Dual SIM (Nano+eSIM)

5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, MagSafe, USB-C

Special Features

MIL-STD 810H rugged, 4K@60fps video (front & rear), Temp sensor

Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB

Colours

Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White, Sapphire Blue

Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Price (India, base)

₹65,999 (12GB+256GB)

Rs.79,990 (128GB)

Vivo chose to make the X200 special by using a larger, faster display, a larger battery with very quick charging, extra RAM and a triple 50MP camera system, along with a sturdy IP69 rating. The iPhone 16 is the thinnest and lightest model yet, comes with the A18 chip, wireless charging and only offers Dynamic Island and MagSafe through iOS. Both high-end models, but the Vivo X200 comes with more hardware and the iPhone 16 is superior in terms of software features and Apple’s integrated system.

 

Android camera phones: Samsung Galaxy S25+

A 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor with Super Steady video are all included in the Samsung Galaxy S25+, which retails for Rs 99,999. With capabilities for HDR10+ and 8K recording, it's a powerful camera phone that can outperform the iPhone 16 in 2025.

 

Feature

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Apple iPhone 16

Display

6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED, 3120x1440 (QHD+), 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2556x1179, 60Hz, 2000 nits, Ceramic Shield

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Elite (4.47 GHz Octa-core)

Apple A18 Bionic

RAM

12GB

8GB

Storage Options

256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0, non-expandable)

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (non-expandable)

Rear Cameras

Triple: 50MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x OIS)

Dual: 48MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide

Front Camera

12MP (4K@60fps)

12MP

Battery

4900mAh, 45W fast charging, 15W wireless, reverse wireless

~3500mAh, fast charging, MagSafe wireless

Operating System

Android 15 (One UI 7), 7 years OS/security updates

iOS 18

Build/Protection

Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP68, 190g, 7.3mm

Aluminum frame, Ceramic Shield, IP68, 170g, 7.8mm

Biometrics

In-display fingerprint, face unlock

Face ID

Connectivity

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C 3.2, NFC, UWB

5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB, MagSafe, USB-C

Special Features

AI Mobile (Google Gemini), Photo/Notes/Drawing Assist, Circle to Search, 8K video, 7 years updates

Dynamic Island, MagSafe, UWB

Colours

Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow

Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine

Price (India, base)

₹99,999 (12GB+256GB)

Rs.79,990 (128GB)

 

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ has a bigger and higher resolution screen, a faster refresh rate, more RAM, a bigger battery, fast and reverse wireless charging and three cameras that can be used for different shooting scenarios. Apple has made the iPhone 16 lighter, placed the A18 chip inside for faster performance and launched Dynamic Island and MagSafe for its exclusive iOS. Both are top models, yet the S25+ is valued for hardware and how long it lasts, compared to the iPhone 16 which is better at software and has a strong ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

