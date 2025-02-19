Best Features You Must Know: Is Vivo V50 Worth Buying?

The Vivo V50 has a sleek design and AI-driven features. It has been formally introduced by Vivo in India. The Vivo V50 is said to be the thinnest smartphone in its class. It has an incredibly thin 7.39mm profile. The phone is loaded with AI capabilities that improve user ease and productivity. It comes with Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, and Live Call Translation. Read further to know more about the latest phone from Vivo, the Vivo V50.

Advertisment

Vivo V50: Best Features

It comes equipped with a 6,000mAh Battery that supports 90W Fast Charging. It is a special aspect that ensures customers can utilize the battery for longer durations. The smartphone has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Quick top-ups are ensured by the large battery and rapid charging support. This makes it ideal for consumers who are always on the move. One of the most standout features of its is the dual 50MP camera setup on the rear, boosted by a 50MP front camera for crisp selfies and video calls. Also, it is dust- and splash-resistant by virtue of being an IP68 and IP69-rated device.

Features and specifications

Advertisment

Vivo V50 also offers smooth visuals through its 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Featuring a 4,500-nit maximum brightness and 387 ppi pixel density, the screen promises brilliant colors and crystal-clear details.

A 50MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide camera with f/2.0 aperture comprise the rear setup for photography enthusiasts. A 50MP front selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture is present on the front. The phone has features such as Aura Light, Erase 2.0, and Light Portrait 2.0 for improved photography, and Vivo has collaborated with Zeiss to enhance the camera experience.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC fuels the internal hardware of the Vivo, alongside a maximum of 512GB UFS 2.2 internal storage and a maximum of 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. A smooth, personalized user experience comes from the FuntouchOS 15, which has its roots in Android 15. Long-endurance usage comes from the big 6,000mAh battery of the Vivo V50, while also allowing 90W wired fast charging for quick replenishment. It supports in-display optical fingerprint scanning for smooth unlocking as a security feature.

Advertisment

The Vivo V50 has dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C 3.2 for rapid charging and data transfer. The phone's durability against dust and water splashes is reinforced with IP68 and IP69 classifications, boosting its reliability for daily use.

Cost, accessibility, and deals

The Vivo V50 is available in three variants, with the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 34,999. The highest-end 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 40,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 36,999. Starting February 25, it will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's official online store. Pre-bookings are already active, and consumers can avail a discount on the Vivo TWS 3e earphones, which will retail at Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 1,899 when the phone is bought. For diverse styles, the Vivo V50 is available in three colors: Titanium Grey, Starry Blue, and Rose Red.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.