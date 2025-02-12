Vivo Beats Samsung: India’s Top Smartphone Brand

Vivo has become India's number one smartphone brand in 2024. It has surpassed Samsung, according to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC). Vivo is loved by its Indian consumers as the company launches sturdy and affordable phones with latest features. Smartphones from Vivo are renowned for their smooth operation and advanced features, excellent cameras and quick charging.

The report also reveals that the Indian smartphone market grew by 4% over last year, where 151 million phones were shipped. The Indian population is huge, resulting in good sales of smartphones as it is the basic requirement. The first half of the year saw strong sales, which also supported slower growth in the second half. Vivo has been able to gain traction in the Indian smartphone industry by effectively switching to online sales. It has aggressively positioned its S series in the offline segment with new features. Yet during the last three months of the year, its smartphone shipments declined by 3%, where 36 million units were sold. That is still a huge number!

Vivo's entry into the budget segment has worked in its favor. The budget phones launched by Vivo have helped the company to grow in the mid segment smartphone market. On the other hand, smartphones are getting pricier, with an average price tag of $259 (around ₹22,640) in 2024. However, good news is that the price increase was only 2% this year, compared to the drastic increases witnessed before. The mid-range category ($200-$400) increased the most, with a growth of 35.3% and now represents 28% of the market. The premium segment ($600-$800) also experienced growth, due to older Apple and Samsung models that are still in demand.

With 120 million 5G smartphones used in 2024, 5G adoption surged. Nearly 47% of shipments were of more affordable 5G variants, which were in considerable demand. The Xiaomi Redmi 13C, iPhone 15, and Vivo Y28 were all well-liked 5G variants. Vivo sells a lot of phones online. Vivo phones are available on most of the leading online shopping platforms. This gives the company an edge over others. Vivo was always the market leader in offline sales, followed by Xiaomi and OPPO. Due to the success of the iPhone 15, Apple rose to fourth place online, while Samsung maintained the lead. The report also shows that AI-powered features are becoming a big reason why people choose a smartphone. Whether it’s an affordable phone or a high-end one, brands are adding AI to improve cameras, speed, and overall user experience. As competition grows, we can expect even smarter AI features in new smartphones.

