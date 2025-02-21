Bigger, Better, Smarter: These companies are set to Revolutionise Battery Tech

Chinese smartphone makers OnePlus and Oppo are developing a cutting-edge silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery with an amazing 8,000mAh capacity. According to reliable sources, OnePlus and Oppo are testing an 8,000mAh battery. Compared to the typical batteries found in smartphones today, this battery is expected to provide fast charging at about 80W. This next-generation battery will allow 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging, which is similar to what the firms' current flagship smartphones can do, according to information supplied by a well-known tipster on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Read further to know more about the Oppo and OnePlus Battery Tech.

Oppo Find X9 series or the OnePlus 14 may have this new battery if it is tested successfully.

Ouga Lab, the joint research and development unit of Oppo and OnePlus, is reportedly where the new battery is being developed. The latest battery, according to tipster Digital Chat Station, will have a 15% silicon content, which is a substantial rise from the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro's 6% silicon content from last year. That is a huge leap, Right! To guarantee the 8,000mAh battery's performance and safety, additional testing and development are required.Oppo and OnePlus will be leaders in battery innovation if the testing goes on point. It is expected that these batteries will outperform traditional lithium-ion alternatives in terms of lifetime and energy density. Whether the 8,000mAh battery will be included in future Oppo and OnePlus smartphones is still up in the air. It will only be decided once the testing of the batteries is successful. However, it is possible that this technology will be included in next flagship models like the Oppo Find X8 series or the OnePlus 13 successor. Though there is no information regarding this from the companies.

There is intense competition among Chinese smartphone manufacturers. They have pressure to create high-capacity batteries. Xiaomi and OnePlus were reportedly developing handsets with 7,000mAh batteries, if reports are to be believed. These batteries are also expected to come in 2025. 8,000mAh batteries will be a game changer if everything falls into place.

