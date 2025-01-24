Changes in iOS 18.3: What to expect?

The iOS 18.3 release candidate version has been formally made available to developers and public beta testers by Apple. Although it was expected to be a modest update. It includes a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. You may not be eligible to use Apple Intelligence. Other than Visual Intelligence, owners of smartphones running the iPhone 15 Pro and later will not be able to use any more Apple Intelligence capabilities. All iPhones running iOS 18 and later will be able to receive the update. However, only iPhone 15 Pro and later models will be able to use Apple Intelligence capabilities.

On January 28, 2025, iOS 18.3 is expected to be made available to the general public. This comes after the release candidate version that beta testers and developers can now access. Since early January, beta versions have been distributed; the first beta was unveiled on January 7 and later upgrades resulted in the release candidate. If we talk about features, the latest version of iOS 18.3 brings bug fixes for Apple Music and Siri. There will be improved Notification Summaries, and Visual Intelligence features. Read further to know more about iOS 18.3 release.

Visual intelligence: what is it?

Visual Intelligence is a computer vision function. It analyses photos taken by the iPhone's camera using artificial intelligence. Users can engage with their surroundings more naturally. It gives contextual information about the text, objects, and locations inside the frame. Users can quickly know about a restaurant's hours of operation, ratings, and even create a reservation to their calendar by pointing the camera at it. Sounds cool right!

Camera control combined with visual intelligence

With the help of the Visual Intelligence feature, users of the iPhone 16 series will soon be able to add events from a poster or flyer to the calendar. Users will also be able to recognize plants and animals with ease thanks to the new functionality.

Summaries of notifications

Apple has made some changes to the notification summary for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series now that they are in the news. Managing the notification summary settings from the Lock Screen is one of its features. By employing emphasized language, the corporation has also modified the appearance for summarized notifications, setting them apart from regular notifications. Furthermore, iOS 18.3 will prevent news and entertainment applications from having notification summaries.

Bug fixes

Enhancements to the Calculator app allowing users to repeat calculations easily.

Fixes for issues related to Siri and audio playback in Apple Music.

Updates to the Camera Control icon in Accessibility settings to support dark mode.

The update will also contain improvements and fixes. It will be for the calculator's ability to repeat mathematical operations, audio playing, and the possibility that the keyboard would vanish when a Siri request is typed.

Timeline for the release of iOS 18.3

The final version of the software that will be made available to the general public is the iOS 18.3 release candidate upgrade. It is currently accessible to developers and beta testers. Reports suggest that iOS 18.3 might be made available on January 28. Apple hasn't formally confirmed the date yet, though.

Next week is also anticipated to see the release of the iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, tvOS 18.3, visionOS 2.3, and watchOS 11.3.

iOS 18.3 compatible devices:

iOS 18.3 compatible devices:

All the iPhones running iOS 18 and later will be able to receive the update. However, only iPhone 15 Pro and later models will be able to use Apple Intelligence capabilities.






