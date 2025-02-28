Galaxy Z Flip 7: Leaked design and all the Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design was recently leaked. The company is all set to release its latest foldable. The upcoming Z Flip 7 is expected to have a design similar to that of its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are similar based on the Android Headlines leak. The Galaxy Z Flip 7’s dimensions and display size differ slightly from those of the previous generation. In India, the price could be around ₹1,09,999. Read further to know about the leaked design and all the expected features of the upcoming phone from Samsung.

Design leak: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

It may come with a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch interior display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to include screens that are marginally larger than those of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Galaxy Z Flip 6 had 3.4-inch and 6.7-inch panels, respectively. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 shares a boxy form with its predecessor. Samsung has made the decision to maintain the dual camera configuration on the cover screen. Also the camera rings will match the color of the smartphone. There are rumors that Samsung has made the crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 much less noticeable. We have to wait for the final design until it is formally launched by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is coming to introduce a number of improvements over its earlier version . It can feature a more robust hinge and reduced crease, enhancing its durability and looks . That is so cool! The primary screen is said to be bigger , approximately 6.85 inches. It will come with improved efficiency and a better refresh rate. The cover screen might also be larger . It is expected to be up to 4 inches, with additional functionality in the folded state . Samsung is also known for its cameras. The phone could come with a 50 MP main camera and a choice between Exynos 2500 or Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for fluid performance. These cameras are probably better versions of the preceding type, even if they could appear to be identical. The battery bit can be a little disappointing for some customers. The battery would likely be around 4,000 mAh and have 25W or more charging. It is not confirmed for now! It will probably use Android 15 with One UI 7 and come with features such as Flex mode for enhanced multitasking. Samsung is going to keep providing 12GB of RAM along with choices for 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

