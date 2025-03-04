Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G: What Is Special About These Phones

Samsung launched its Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G alongside the Galaxy A26 5G worldwide Sunday in advance of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G phones are now available on the official Indian website with their prices. However, the national pricing for the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G has not been revealed yet. The Samsung Galaxy A series phones run on One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, and have three 50 megapixel rear cameras. However, what is special about these phones? Samsung phones are of premium quality and are highly priced. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G are special as they provide premium features at an affordable price. To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G, read further.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G phones: Phones that are special

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G are unique as they provide premium features at a reasonable price. Powered with ‘Awesome Intelligence,’ these phones are equipped with a Google’s Circle to Search and Object Eraser to help discover and edit content seamlessly.

Both devices are very slim at 7.4 mm, which makes them the slimmest Galaxy A series phones to date. These phones have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hertz refresh rate to prevent the frustrating jerking you get from other phones. The highlights here include the camera system: the 5G version of the Galaxy A56 features a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultra wide sensor and a 5 MP macro sensor.

The Galaxy A36 5G offers a similar setup, supporting features like Nightography and Best Face for enhanced low-light and portrait shots. A 5,000 mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charge 2.0 support means the battery life is impressive, and it charges quickly.

Speaking further, these devices come with an IP67 dust and water rating as well as improved levels of privacy protection. Samsung also provides six year’s software support (Android OS upgrades and security updates) offering these phones as the value for money investment for the long term.

Prices of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G in India

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and goes up to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models respectively, as per a press statement from the company.

In the meantime, the 8GB + 128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G costs Rs. 32,999 in India, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. During the launch promotions, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G phones' 8GB + 256GB versions are available for the price of 8GB + 128GB models.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White colors, while the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is available in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey, and Awesome Olive.

