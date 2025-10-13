Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Jaw-dropping deals on iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3, and more

What do you think would happen to the smartphones that people most desired this year, the phones that you thought you could only see but never possess, and then you find that they are in the market and at prices that are too good to be true? Think iPhone 16 under Rs 55,000, Nothing Phone 3 under Rs 35,000 and flagship foldables at their lowest price tags ever. It is no dream but that is what the Big Bang Diwali sale offered by Flipkart is bringing this week. As prices keep decreasing more rapidly than you can checkout, lightning bank deals, and first mover privileges, this is the sale you can not afford to scroll past. Get ready, prepare, refresh your upgrade festival begins. The Big Bang Diwali Sale by Flipkart is active among Black and Plus members and unrestricted to all customers between October 11 and October 24, 2025. It is a mega event that releases the blockbuster discount on flagship smartphones at the right time upgrading during the festivities. Read further to avail the best discounts!

Flipkart Diwali sale: Unbeatable iPhone 16 deals

When making a purchase of the new iPhone has been a dream, then this offer is the time. The iPhone 16 is priced at a very low price of Rs54,999 (reduced to Rs79,900) and iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs102,999 (reduced to Rs1,44,900). It is one of the most significant price reductions on new-generation iPhones in India, and high-quality Apple tech became far more affordable.

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Nothing Phone 3 and other flagships slashed

Android fans will be able to get the Nothing Phone 3 at a discounted price of Rs35,000, combining slick style with the highest functionality. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is also selling at Rs29,999 and more expensive models such as S24 are also sold at Rs38,999. The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold is being sold at a discounted price of Rs157,999 (with selected bank and exchange promotions), which is a lower cost than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is being sold at a discounted price of Rs84,999.

Flipkart Diwali sale: Instant bank discounts, exchange and EMI perks

The consumers will have an opportunity to save the maximum with the instant 10% discount on transactions with SBI card, flexible No-Cost EMI, and exchange bonuses on some smartphones and electronics. The Flipkart Plus and Black members have the advantage of early access and all buyers have an opportunity of earning Super Coin rewards on future purchases.

Festive upgrade for every shopper

At this kind of discounted prices and there are additional bank offers, the Big Bang Diwali Sale would be the golden chance to upgrade phones, tablets, wearable tech, and more. Whether it is Apple to Samsung, Pixel to Nothing, or festive shoppers can enjoy blockbuster technology at the best prices of the year.

