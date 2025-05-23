Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Releases in Early 2026, but is it too Close to GTA 6 Release

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake got an official release announcement, and the game is now set to release before March 31, 2026. Ubisoft made this announcement in its latest earnings presentation that was held on May 14, 2025.

The company also stated that its next new bookings would be somewhat stable, but their flagship titles would be delayed because of their strong focus on quality. Earlier also there were rumors on Prince of Persia sands of Time Remake release in early 2026, but now Ubisoft has come out with a confirmed release window on the release of the game.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake- What’s New?

The Remake is expected to feature new animations, fresh combat techniques and improved visuals and graphics. The game will feature a unique mix of traditional as well as contemporary gameplay elements, where some gameplay elements like the wall run and time powers will be retained, while level design, world scale, and accessibility options would be enhanced to give the game a contemporary fill. The game will now be designed to meet the requirements of new-age consoles for a smoother gameplay.

Some other games like the Anno 117: Pax Romana, Rainbow Six Mobile, and The Division Resurgence were also announced to be released by the company in their latest earnings presentation.

GTA 6 Release on May 26, 2026- Will it Impact Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake?

Right now, GTA 6 is one catastrophe that most of the games’ publishers are trying to avoid. They are either shifting their release window beyond May 2026 or are grabbing a slot in the fall 2025 window for releasing their game. Either way the strategy is to avoid releasing any game closer to GTA 6 release date in May 2026.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown received a good response from the market, and this could be one of the reasons why Ubisoft is looking at releasing a remake of their popular title from the franchise. Last week only there was an article in Reuters that focused on how GTA 6 rivals are grabbing the fall 2025 release window for releasing their games. EA has been the first to announce the release of their upcoming ‘Battlefield’ game in this fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2026. Even Take-Two Interactive has confirmed the release of their two popular titles Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 for August 2025 and September 2025 respectively. Take-Two, CEO, Strauss Zelnick has confirmed the release of GTA 6 in May 2026, and anything releasing very close to GTA 6 might be impacted by the majestic aura of the game. However, if the game Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake comes in early 2026, then it might be able to avoid the consequences of getting released too close to GTA 6.

GTA 6 has been delayed twice till now, and this is keeping other games publishers on the edge. The hype around GTA 6 is so high that any game releasing too close to GTA 6 might not get the market share it deserves.

