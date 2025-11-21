Google Pixel 10: Should you buy it on discount? Pros and cons explained

The Pixel 10 is currently being sold at Amazon below Rs70,000 and the12GB/256GB version is being sold at Rs68,000. This is a flat discount of Rs12,000 on its launch price of Rs79,999. If you are thinking of buying this flagship, then you must take a closer look at what you are going to get in the Pixel 10 and what you may not get with this one.

Pixel 10: Pros

The Pixel 10 is an accomplished Android with the Expressive design of Material 3, which is easy to use and pleasing to the eye. The phone will be offered with long-term OS assistance, including frequent Pixel drops, which provides it with new functionality and security patches in up to 7 years. This guarantees that your device will be relevant and secure in many years to come with the Gemini Nano AI running on the device itself. It implies that such functions as real-time transcription and AI-driven photo editing do not need to be connected to the Internet, which guarantees you privacy and comfort.

The 6.3 inch AMOLED screen has 120Hz refresh rate, rich colour and great contrast. Its small size and shape make it easy to carry around and the durable aluminium frame contributes to the high-end feel. The phone also features a 4970 mAh battery that can comfortably last a whole day and also has 30W wired and15 W Qi2 wireless charging capabilities to provide convenience to the user.

Pixel 10 Camera Experience

The Pixel 10 has a triple-photofinish scheme with a 48MP single-lens in primary camera with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a10.8MP tele-lens in. The camera is upgraded with the AI features, such as Night Sight, Portrait mode, and Super Res Zoom, which enable the impressive quality of the photos, particularly in low-light and zoom shots. The performance of the camera of the Pixel 10, however, is not at par with other competitors such as the iPhone17 and the OnePlus15.

Google Pixel 10 performance and hardware

The Pixel 10 is based on a Google Tensor G5 chipset to provide seamless everyday performance, multitasking, and gaming. Yet, it is not as powerful as the new Snapdragon or Apple processors which could be an issue with power users or gamers.

Cons: Google Pixel 10

Although Pixel 10 is superior in terms of software, AI and battery life, it fails in certain aspects. The sleek glassy back can easily get smudges and a 30W wired charging speed is not the quickest on the market. The camera is also good, but it is not as good as the best flagships in terms of versatility and detail.

In case you appreciate a clean and polished Android performance, robust AI capabilities, and extended support of the software, Google Pixel 10 is a great product, particularly within the discounted price. But in case you are rather concerned with the high-performance of the camera or the best hardware features, it may be better to think of such options as the iPhone17 or the OnePlus 15.

