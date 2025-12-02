Honor Play 60A_ Budget 5G phone certified with slimmer design and larger display

Honor is about to launch a new budget Play line ( Honor Play 60A ) which has appeared in the Telecom Equipment Terminal Network certification database in China. As shown in the listing, the company reveals some key specifications in advance of an official announcement, and it seems that Honor is aiming to take a more civilised approach to the budget smartphone design, suggesting a larger display and thinner body without having to shift the series out of its affordable positioning. The certification will indicate a possible imminent release, and the device will provide affordable 5G connectivity and daily functionality at affordable prices. Know all details about the Honor Play 60A.

Advertisment

Honor Play 60A: Bigger yet slimmer and lighter

The Honor Play 60A (model NLA-AN00) is an intentional enhancement of the Play series design philosophy. The listing of the certification says that the device is 167 x 77 x 7.89mm and is 186 grams, which is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, which was the Honor Play 60. To provide a comparison, the Play 60 is 8.4mm thick and 197 grams--that is, the Play 60A can be made to have a smaller profile, despite being equipped with a larger screen.

This optimisation in design shows that Honor is engineering with its portability without compromising on the screen space attracting those users who value one-hand functionality and pocket size and yet want to experience immersive content in a phone.

Honor Play 60A: Display and performance

The Honor Play 60A has a 6.75-inch screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution which is a slight step up compared to the 6.61 inch screen on the Play 60. Although the specifications of the refresh rate are not confirmed with certification documents, this bigger display indicates the intentions of Honor to offer consumers who cannot afford expensive displays a wide visual.

Advertisment

The chip used to power the device is an unnamed octa core processor that has a frequency of 2.2GHz and is powered by 5G connectivity. This is an ultra-low-end positioning of the Play 60A, and is intended to be used in everyday activities, such as messaging, social media, and video streaming, instead of heavy gaming or work-related tasks. The 5G makes it future-proof because networks will expand globally, which is becoming an important feature even at low-cost segments.

Honor Play 60A: Battery

In the Honor Play 60A, there is the 5130mAh battery that is significantly lower than the 6000mAh in the Play 60. But again, this drop is probably a result of the power saving processor and software optimisation and it is quite possible that the actual performance in the real world will not be as bad as the lower rated capacity. The charging specifications, such as wattage and charging rate, are not yet available in certification specifications.

Honor Play 60A: Camera

Specifications of the cameras are not too high and the device is positioned as a low-price camera. The main rear camera has 13 megapixels and the front-facing one is 5 megapixels, where Honor Play 60A is less focused on any computational or advanced photography features and rather on practical everyday photography. This simple dual-camera system is in line with the philosophy of the Play series of offering functional imaging capabilities at non-premium pricing.

Advertisment

Honor Play 60A vs. Honor Play 60

To provide some context, the Honor Play 60, released in April 2025, was powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor and had a 6.61-inch LCD with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Originally priced at 1,199 yuan (around Rs14,000) for a 6GB + 128GB model with three colour choices of Midnight Black, Jade Dragon Snow, and Dawn Green.

The Play 60A keeps the basic strategy of the series, big screen, decent battery, and daily functionality at affordable prices, but optimises the package with design and increasing the size of the display. This is in accordance with the evolutionary strategy, which proposes that Honor is paying attention to user demands towards bigger screens and lighter devices without any price rise.

Honor Play 60A: Expected price

The Honor Play 60A is strategically placed, being in the ultra-low budget 5G market, probably focusing on new smartphone purchasers and 4G users upgrading to 5G connection in need of low-cost 5G access. Play 60A will probably be introduced at a relatively similar price as the Play 60, which is likely to be in the range of 1,000-1,200 yuan (around Rs12,000-Rs14,000), based on the pricing history of the Play 60.

Advertisment

A number of specifications are not verified using certification documents. Display refresh rate, storage configuration option, charging wattage and software version features have still not emerged. These facts usually become known earlier to public release, which gives a better idea about the capabilities and value proposition of the device.

Honor Play 60A: Timeline and availability

Although Honor has not declared any date of launch, the certification of China Telecom Equipment Terminal Network implies that it will soon do so. Devices that are certified to meet regulatory standards are usually released within weeks, and it is possible to have an early 2025 or later December 2025 release date. The initial availability will tend to be concentrated on the Chinese market with the prospective global availability based on the regional demand and distribution plans.

The Honor Play 60A is a smart development of the low-end smartphone segment by focusing on practical design improvements and including 5G connectivity at a competitive price, a formula that still appeals to price-sensitive consumers in all countries and areas.

Advertisment



Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.