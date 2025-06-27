Honor X9c India launch_ Know all about price, specifications, and features

The Honor X9c is set to make its India debut, with the brand confirming the launch and Amazon teasing its exclusive availability. As one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones in India, the X9c brings a premium feature set, including a 108MP camera, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a 6,600mAh battery, making it a top contender in the best camera phone under 30000 and best battery backup phone categories. Read further to know about the price, specifications and latest features of the Honor X9c.

Honor X9c: Launch date and availability in India

The X9c India launch is confirmed, with the device expected to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale from July 12 to 14. The phone will only be sold at Amazon but buyers interested in the best product deals on Amazon smartphones will find it convenient to shop in Amazon.

Honor X9c: Price in India (Expected)

According to recent listings and leaks, the Honor X9c price in India is likely to be around Rs 27,990 for the base variant. This positions it as a strong option for users looking for the best 5G smartphone under 30000.

Honor X9c: Specifications and features

Feature Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage Main Camera 108MP (OIS, EIS), 5MP ultra-wide, up to 3x lossless zoom Front Camera 16MP selfie camera Battery 6,600mAh, 66W fast charging Operating System Android 15 (India), MagicOS 9.0 Durability SGS drop resistance, IP65M water & dust resistance, Anti-Drop Tech 2.0 Audio Dual stereo speakers, 300% louder sound Thickness & Weight 7.99mm, 189g Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Colours Titanium Purple, Titanium Black, Jade Cyan

Honor X9c: Camera and display

The X9c camera is a major highlight, boasting a 108MP primary sensor with OIS and EIS, ensuring sharp, stable photos and videos even in challenging conditions. The phone also has been enabled with AI camera features such as AI Erase and Motion Sensing; this is what makes it rank among the best purchase choice of users seeking the best phone under 30000.

The picture quality is impressive with a 120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 4,000 nits or, in other words, smooth and highly vivid viewing experience, which makes it a perfect device to game, stream, and use every day.

Honor X9c: Battery and performance

With a 6,600mAh battery and 66W fast charging, the X9c stands out as the best battery backup phone in its segment. It can deliver increased video playback up to 25.8 hours and music playback to 48.4 hours, which makes it suitable for heavy users.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and up to 12GB RAM, the phone ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and app performance,key for those searching for the best gaming phone under 30000.

Honor X9c: Durability and design

The X9c features SGS drop resistance certification, IP65M water and dust resistance, and Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology 2.0, making it one of the most durable smartphones in India.

Why buy the Honor X9c?

Best 5G smartphone under 30000

108MP camera phone

Best battery backup phone

Durable smartphone with drop resistance

Amazon exclusive smartphone deals

Latest Android 15 phone

Fast charging smartphone

Conclusion

The Honor X9c is shaping up to be one of the best smartphones in India 2025, offering flagship-level features at a competitive price. Its 108MP camera, gigantic battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and being an Amazon exclusive, makes it one of the best 5G phones under 30000 if you are looking to invest your money in an affordable but high performing smartphone.



