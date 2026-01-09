Subscribe

Honor Power 2: Why did Honor put a 10,080mAh battery in a slim smartphone?

Honor Power 2 debuts in China featuring a 10,080mAh battery, Dimensity 8500 Elite processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, fast charging, and durable build for power users.

Preeti Anand
Honor Power 2 has been officially launched in China as a battery-focused mid-range smartphone with a massive 10,080mAh battery. It has introduced the new Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, and this is one of the most interesting mid-range phones of early 2026. It is the second phone to exceed the 10,000mAh mark, preceded by Honor devices in its WIN series. As a big battery smartphone, the device targets users who prioritise long usage over slim flagship designs. This makes the device one of the more distinctive mid-range smartphones of 2026.

Honor Power 2_ Why did Honor put a 10,080mAh battery in a slim smartphone

Honor Power 2 launch: Price, variants and colours

The Honor Power 2 price starts at CNY 2,699 in China, placing it firmly in the upper mid-range category. The Honor Power 2 launch marks the brand’s push towards ultra-long battery life smartphones in early 2026. There are two versions of Honor Power 2 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB, which cost CNY 2,699 and CNY 2,999 respectively (around Rs35,000 and Rs39,000 respectively). China Sales begin January 9 through the Honor online store, with colour choices of Phantom/Midnight Black, Snowfield/Snow White and Rising Sun/Sunrise Orange.

Dimensity 8500 Elite: Display, processor and cameras

The phone is powered by the new Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, offering improved efficiency and sustained performance. The phone has a 6.79-inch 1.5K/Full HD+ AMOLED (LTPS/OLED) display with the highest possible refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR and 1.07 billion colours and a maximum brightness of approximately 1800 nits in bright open air conditions. It has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite SoC (up to 3.4GHz) with Mali-G720 MC8 graphics and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage to run smoothly both in gaming and multitasking.

As a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite phone, the Honor Power 2 is positioned for smooth multitasking and gaming. Honor Power 2 has a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main camera and a 5MP wide camera, with a 16MP front camera that is used to take pictures and make video calls. This maintains the emphasis on practical day to day photography and not the sophisticated multi-sensor array. The 120Hz AMOLED display phone setup delivers smooth visuals and strong outdoor visibility. The Honor Power 2 camera setup focuses on practical daily photography rather than complex multi-sensor systems.

10,080mAh Battery and charging

The Honor Power 2 stands out as a rare 10,080mAh battery phone designed for extreme endurance. The highlight is its fourth-generation silicon-carbon 10,080mAh battery, which is specified as having a lifespan of six years and having more than 20 hours of uninterrupted heavy usage. Honor boasts of a maximum of 26 hours of video playback, 17 hours of navigation, or 14 hours of continuous gaming, which qualifies it to be a device favoured by travellers, gamers, and field workers.

The phone is of unusually slim weight of 216g and is only 7.98mm thick, yet has a massive capacity. It is compatible with wired fast charging of 80W and reverse wired charging of 27W, and allows the phone to be used as a power bank to recharge other devices with haste. The fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery allows Honor to pack high capacity without excessive thickness. Despite the massive capacity, it remains a slim big battery phone at just 7.98mm thickness.

Durability and extra features

With IP69K certification, the device qualifies as an IP69K rated smartphone built for harsh conditions. Honor Power 2 is designed to be used in rough environments, with the IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance, drop, shock, and compression under laboratory conditions. It is also based on Honor's own C1+ network chip that offers better connectivity and signal stability particularly in weak-signal regions.

As a whole, Honor Power 2 is aimed at consumers, who need to be focused on long battery life and durability, but still have access to a modern high-refresh OLED display, brand new Dimensity 8500 Elite performance, and useful camera hardware at a mid-range price. As a big battery smartphone, the device targets users who prioritise long usage over slim flagship designs. This makes the device one of the more distinctive mid-range smartphones of 2026. This combination positions it as a rugged smartphone with big battery appeal.


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

